Home of the Week: This sporty Westwood mansion isn’t for couch potatoes

Year built 2017

Square feet 13,000

Bedrooms 6

Baths 6 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $66,763 (2021)

If Evan Fournier hasn’t found a place to call home yet, there are two good reasons the newest Boston Celtic should consider this 13,000-square-foot Westwood home: the full-size basketball/sport court outdoors and the half-court indoors.

The list of attractions on the nearly 7-acre lot includes a renovated free-standing Dutch Gambrel barn that houses a nearly 900-square-foot game room with a golf simulator, as well as a recreation room; a bluestone patio with a stainless-steel kitchen and an electric awning; a full-size multi-sport court that doubles as a hockey rink; and three sheds.

Obviously, there is more to a house of this size, at this price. And a view of the exterior hints at this: There are two entrances with columns and curved rooflines, a tower, three Dutch Gambrel facades, and numerous windows.

The main entrance is a windowed double door that opens into a grand foyer with a barrel ceiling that steers one’s view to a picture window framing the view of the mature landscape.

This home has 19 rooms, six of which are bedrooms. A left turn off the foyer brings one to the first: a guest suite with a walk-in closet and a bath with a marble-topped double vanity, a water closet, marble flooring, and a shower with a ceramic tile surround.

A right turn off the foyer brings one to the home’s primary stairs (in a grand tower with 14 windows and beautiful millwork) and a formal dining room with a tray ceiling, crown molding, and French doors to the patio. Wide entrances off the dining room lead to the grand foyer hallway and a butler’s pantry incorporated into a 91-square-foot space off the eat-in kitchen. The pantry is lined with cabinets.

The kitchen, which is open to the family room, offers myriad informal places to sit and enjoy a meal: a marble-topped island (with sink) with several seats and a built-in banquette that creates a sunny space that would make any cat happy. The kitchen also features countertops and a backsplash of marble, white custom cabinetry, and high-end stainless-steel appliances, including three ovens, a warming drawer, and two dishwashers.

The adjoining family room has a coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, myriad windows, and a gas fireplace clad in marble flanked by shelving.

The pandemic has put home offices high on top of many wish-lists, and this property offers two. One, found off the kitchen, has three workstations and is perfect for remote learning. The other, located on the second floor, features recessed lighting, built-in cabinetry, a cathedral ceiling with molding, and expansive windows.

After work, adjourn to the media room (off the family room), where there’s a built-in projector, a 120-inch screen, built-in cabinetry, and a bar with marble waterfall-edge counters, a wine refrigerator, glass shelves, an ice maker, a seltzer faucet, and beverage drawers.

A pantry, a powder room, and a mudroom with a walk-in closet and a washer and dryer complete this floor. The flooring throughout much of this level is oak.

Stairs off the kitchen — and the stunning ones off the main entrance — lead to the second floor, which holds five bedrooms; a lounge; the laundry room; and the second office.

The owner suite is truly a private space separated from the rest of life’s tumult. The 380-square-foot bedroom space is filled with natural light from a bank of five windows. The space also features a coffee bar. The office is just past the fireplace. The suite also boasts two walk-in closets — one with a marble-topped island. In the en-suite bath, the counter on the double vanity is also marble, and the cabinetry is two-sided. The shower and tub are behind glass in a wet room with multiple heads, a marble floor, and a porcelain tile surround.

Sharing this end of the house are two bedroom suites and a laundry room with a sink, a closet, cabinetry, two washers, and two dryers. In the other wing, there are two suites with built-in daybeds and walk-in closets. They each have water closets but share a shower.

The home’s lower level holds the playroom, a mirrored gym, and a full bath with a steam shower. The sports court, with a basketball key painted Celtics green, is sunken.

The attached four-car garage is heated and air-conditioned and surprised with a dog wash, surround sound, a television, built-ins, and a workbench.

Rachel Goldman of MGS Group Real Estate in Boston is collaborating with Lara O’Rourke of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Wellesley on the listing.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

