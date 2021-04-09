Bruins will remain with hot hand Jeremy Swayman in net Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia

Instead, Swayman, he of the 2-0 record and a .947 save percentage, will make his third consecutive start for the Black and Gold varsity on Saturday against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA — Had Jeremy Swayman chosen to play his senior year at the University of Maine, he likely would have turned pro just in the last couple of weeks and eager Bruins fans might be tracking his development with AHL Providence.

“We want to put the best guy in there, the guy who gives us the best chance to win,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, following a late-morning workout Friday. “Good for Sway. Obviously, we wouldn’t be running him back out there if he wasn’t performing like he is — we didn’t know, had a good idea because of his résumé, but you never know till you take that next step, and so far so good.”

Swayman, with his 4-2 win in Washington Thursday night, became the first Bruins rookie goaltender since Tuukka Rask in 2010 to win back-to-back games. The last Bruins draftee to do the same: Hannu Toivonen in 2005.

Swayman, who recorded a 4-2 win at Philadelphia in his NHL debut on Tuesday, is not penciled in for Sunday’s start at the Garden against the Capitaks. According to Cassidy, fellow rookie Dan Vladar will be the guy, unless Rask, recovering from a back injury, is ready to reclaim his starter’s role.

Just don’t be surprised, if Rask isn’t 100 percent ready to go, if the Cassidy were to change on the fly and go again with Swayman. If Swayman were to have an easy time in Saturday’s matinee, then he’d have two things on his side — youth and a hot hand — possibly to give Cassidy reason to stay with him.

