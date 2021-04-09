Craig Smith’s power-play tally in the third lifts Bruins to road win vs. Capitals

Swayman, 22, made 31 saves and the two goals he allowed came while the Capitals were on 5-on-3 power-play advantages midway through the second period.

WASHINGTON — Backed again by the calm, steady goaltending of rookie Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins tagged a 4-2 loss on the Capitals here Thursday night at Capital One Arena, with Craig Smith knocking home a power-play goal with 3:05 remaining in the third period to clinch it.

The win left the Bruins with a 3-0-2 mark against the Caps this season.

The Bruins could do virtually no wrong for the opening 25 minutes, bundling up a 3-0 lead on goals by Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Brad Marchand (shorthanded).

It looked too easy.

Looks proved to be correct.

A sudden series of penalties against the Bruins, some questionable, soon had the Capitals delivering a pair of quick-strike 5-on-3 power play goals.

That 3-0 lead? Reduced to 3-2 by the 10:27 mark of the second.

Blidh set off the fire with a minor penalty against Lars Eller at 8:39. Amid his frustration, he picked up another minor, setting the Caps up with a four-minute power play, courtesy of Blidh’s roughing and slashing infractions.

Then it got worse, much worse, when rookie defenseman Jakub Zboril was sent off for interfering with Connor Sheary at 10:04. It was 5-on-3 time, and the Caps didn’t disappoint.

First, only four seconds into the two-man advantage, Alex Ovechkin drove home one of his patented slappers from the top of the left wing circle. Ovie was left with wide-open acreage and John Carlson dished a velvety feed directly off the faceoff dot in the right wing circle.

It was the great Ovie’s 20th goal this season, the 726th of his career. It was also his 266th power-play goal of his career, giving him the second most in history.

The quick strike meant the Capitals remained on the 5-on-3 attack, and this time it took T.J. Oshie only 19 seconds to connect after the faceoff at center ice. Carlson again sent over the dish and Oshie hammered it home from inside the left wing circle.

Boston’s once-gaudy 3-0 lead was now down to a 3-2 nailbiter.

Lauzon, on the ice for the night’s opening puck drop, drove home his first goal this season with a seeing-eye slapper that bled through Ilya Samsonov’s pads and inched over the goal line near the left post. Marchand zipped the pass up the left wing wall and Lauzon fired, helped some by the traffic in the slot at only the 0:33 mark of the first.

Blidh’s goal was a gift, an easy forehand stuff at a wide open right post after Nick Jensen’s pass, intended for partner Zdeno Chara, ricocheted off the rear wall glass and popped to Blidh for the gimme. Lauzon and Blidh each had their first goals of the season and the Capitals looked flatfooted.

Only 4:09 into the second period, with Zboril in the penalty box for a trip, Marchand boosted the lead to 3-0 with his shorty. The finish was a piece of art for the Li’l Ball o’ Hate. As he drew closer to the net, he switched to his backhand to avoid a check by Justin Schultz, and used a quick backhand shovel to knock home his 19th goal of the year.

