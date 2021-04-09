fb-pixel Skip to main content
The Masters

Justin Rose retains lead at the Masters

By Associated PressUpdated April 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
Justin Rose had birdies on the par 5s on the back nine and made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole on Friday.
Justin Rose had birdies on the par 5s on the back nine and made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole on Friday.Curtis Compton/Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Rose rallied with three birdies on the back nine to put himself out front again at the Masters on Friday afternoon.

Rose had to settle for an even-par 72 on what was shaping up as a slightly easier day for scoring at Augusta National. He had birdies on the par 5s on the back nine and made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

When he finished, he had a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman.

It’s been a tale of two nines for Rose so far this week. He was 2 over through seven holes on Thursday and then went on to post a 65. On Friday, he was 3 over through seven holes and salvaged his round on the back nine with a 33.

Advertisement

Tony Finau already had six birdies and an eagle through 15 holes. He was two shots behind with three to play.

Boston Globe video