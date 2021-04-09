Justin Rose retains lead at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Rose rallied with three birdies on the back nine to put himself out front again at the Masters on Friday afternoon.

Rose had to settle for an even-par 72 on what was shaping up as a slightly easier day for scoring at Augusta National. He had birdies on the par 5s on the back nine and made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

When he finished, he had a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman.