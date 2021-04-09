Lincoln-Sudbury stretches winning streak to six in girls’ volleyball

L-S (7-3) faced match point in the fifth set, but rattled off three consecutive points behind sophomore libero Isabella Cruz for their second win over A-B in three days.

After dropping the first set of Thursday’s regular-season finale to host Acton-Boxborough, the Warriors bounced back for a thrilling 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 17-15 victory, extending their winning streak to six.

The Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ volleyball team will enter next week’s Dual County League Tournament riding a wave of momentum.

“I think we definitely came out flat, which was surprising because we know when we play A-B we’re going to have to earn it,” said first-year coach Greg Falcone. “This team has shown the ability to not get too low or high and we needed that today. It was clearly a back-and-forth game.”

After A-B took the first set 25-17, Lincoln-Sudbury rattled off a pair of 25-23 wins thanks to strong blocking from junior Marianna Gaviria and timely kills from outside hitter Anne-Sophie Ouellet.

The Warriors dropped the fourth set, 25-20, and trailed 15-14 in the decisive fifth set before tying it up on match point. With the serve returned to L-S, Cruz registered a pair of serves that put A-B out of position, and Gaviria ended the match with a kill.

Sophomore Annie Adolfsson also recorded a career-high in assists for L-S, which will receive a first-round by in the DCL Tourney. L-S will face the A-B/Waltham winner in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Falcone said he’s proud of the way his youthful team has come together after a 1-3 start.

“We definitely started to hit our stride but the most exciting thing about today is not looking at the product but the process,” said Falcone.

“There’s so much we can get better at. I’m looking forward to Tuesday, but also the practices leading up to the game because there’s so much we can clean up to play to our potential.”

Barnstable 3, Sandwich 0 — Vanessa Jones (9 kills) and Laura Cogswell (32 assists, 5 aces) led the host Red Hawks (6-3) to the Cape & Islands victory.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nauset 0 — Ana Luiza Da Silva recorded her 1,000th career assist as the host Dolphins (11-0) capped an undefeated regular season with the Cape & Islands win.

Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 1 — Junior middle blocker Ali Tkach recorded a career-high 16 kills and had six aces as the Hawks (12-0) rallied from a first-set loss for the Commonwealth win. Senior blocker Molly Weatherbee (6 kills, 1 ace), senior outside hitter Julia Ahern (4 kills, 2 aces), junior hitter Gracie Dailey (4 kills), and senior Arian Magee (20 kills) also contributed. Kylee McDonough (17 service points), Antonia Mukiibi (7 kills), and Molly Trainor (6 kills, 3 blocks) paced LC (5-6).

Hopkinton 3, Norwood 0 — Melanie Gildea (8 kills), Cadyn Boyce (6 kills), Kate Powers (4 kills), Cathryn Leighton (16 assists), and Sam Berenson (7 digs) paced the Hillers (7-1) to the Tr-Valley League win.

King Philip 3, Taunton 0 — Nicole Coughlan led the Warriors (8-1) with 13 kills and four aces in the Hockomock win. Ahunna James followed her with 11 kills, and Emma Brook added 11 digs, three aces, and two kills.

Cross-country honors

Holliston freshman Carmen Luisi is the state’s 2020-21 Gatorade Girls’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year.

A Globe All-Scholastic, the 5-foot-6-inch Luisi won the Frank Mooney Invitational last fall with a personal-best time of 18:40, breaking the tape 16 seconds ahead of her next-closest competitor. The MVP of the Tri-Valley League, Luisi won all five of the races she entered, including a first-place finish at the MSTCA Cup Division 2 race.

Luisi has volunteered locally with Generation Ratify Holliston, a youth-led movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and advance gender equality in the United States. “Considering Carmen’s age, she is an incredible runner,” said Kent Taylor, coach at Tri-Valley League rival Norton. “She has the poise and confidence of an elite upperclassman and the athleticism of one as well.”

Boys’ hockey

Medford 3, Revere/Malden/Matignon 1 — Senior Connor Correira made 23 saves for the Mustangs (6-1-1) and juniors Robert Schumway, Cody Tufts, Anthony Lind scored a goal apiece in a Greater Boston League semifinal win over the Patriots at LoConte Rink. Medford draws Somerville in the league final Saturday.

Somerville 12, Everett 3 — Senior Cosmo Curtatone scored four goals for the Highlanders (4-0-1), who cruised past the Crimson Tide in a Greater Boston League tournament semifinal at Veterans Memorial Rink in Somerville.

Girls’ indoor track

Canton 62, Stoughton 38 — Junior Kiara Carruti was a double winner, capturing the mile (5:54) and 800 (2:40) for the Bulldogs (2-3) in the Hockomock League win.

Boys’ soccer

Blue Hills 4, Tri-County 0 — Junior Mike Toscano netted a pair of second half goals to pace the host Warriors (6-0-1) in the Mayflower League win.

Girls’ soccer

Apponequet 5, Case 0 — Junior Devin Sylvia netted a hat trick, connecting on a pair of free kicks, as the Lakers cruised to the South Coast Conference win.

Emma Healy and Jake Levin also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.



