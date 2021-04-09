Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium for offseason program beginning April 19

The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols will still be in place for the Patriots’ workouts. In order to participate on the first day, players will have to take a COVID PCR test at Gillette Stadium on Friday, April 16, and a PCR test and a rapid test on April 19. The Patriots also will have to limit the number of players inside Gillette Stadium at one time and will stagger the players’ workouts.

Coach Bill Belichick communicated to his players on Thursday that the Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium starting Monday, April 19, to begin the nine-week offseason program, multiple sources confirmed to the Globe.

The NFL and NFL Players Association still have not negotiated the structure of the offseason program. Last year’s program was canceled and made all-virtual because of the pandemic, and the NFLPA wants a repeat of that this year. But the NFL is adamant about having an on-field component and having players be present with their coaches.

In normal years, the offseason program consists of two weeks of conditioning workouts with no coaches present; three weeks of 7-on-7 work in shorts and T-shirts; and four weeks of no-pads, no-contact practices.

These offseason workouts will mark the first time that the Patriots gather as a team for the 2021 season. The Patriots will need to do plenty of introductions after signing 23 players for $175 million fully guaranteed in free agency over the past month. Fourteen of the signings came from other teams, and 11 were players who have never played for New England.

