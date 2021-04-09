Quinn Buckner of the NCAA’s last perfect men’s basketball team wasn’t rooting against Gonzaga, and other thoughts

▪ Former Celtics guard Quinn Buckner was cocaptain of Bobby Knight’s 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, the last NCAA team to run the table. Buckner started alongside Scott May, Kent Benson, Bobby Wilkerson, and Tom Abernathy, all of whom went on to NBA careers. Two others players on the Indiana team were drafted by NBA teams. When undefeated Gonzaga took on Baylor in the NCAA championship game Monday, I wondered if Buckner and his teammates are like Mercury Morris and the 1972 Miami Dolphins, openly rooting against any team with a chance to go undefeated.

“I don’t know how my teammates feel about it, but I would have been OK with Gonzaga winning,’’ said Buckner, who works as a color commentator for Indiana Pacers broadcasts these days. “But I will tell you that I have family members who were pulling hard for Baylor to win. Not me. Gonzaga winning wouldn’t change anything for us. We would no longer be the last team to do it, but it’s still there.’'

Routed by Baylor, Gonzaga was the first men’s team to get to the final with an unblemished record since Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores lost to Magic Johnson and Michigan State in 1979. In addition to the ’76 Hoosiers, there have been six unbeaten NCAA men’s champs — San Francisco with Bill Russell and K.C. Jones in 1956, North Carolina in ’57 (upsetting Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in the final), and UCLA in 1964, ’67 (Lew Alcindor), ’72, and ’73 (both with Bill Walton).

Every Patriots fan knows that the ’72 Dolphins are the one and only undefeated and untied NFL team. They start popping champagne every time an undefeated NFL team loses late in the season or in the playoffs.

“I’m very familiar with what they do,’’ said Buckner. “I grew up a big NFL fan, watching games with my dad. But the big difference is that those guys are pros. In college basketball, you are talking about kids. I can’t make myself cheer against a young man or a young woman.’

Buckner is one of only eight players who won an NCAA championship, Olympic gold medal (1976), and an NBA championship (1984 Celtics). The others are Russell, Jones, Clyde Lovellette, Jerry Lucas, Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Anthony Davis.

▪ Kendrick Perkins’s “Daddy Ball’’ tweet during Tuesday’s Celtics-76ers game was the best use of “daddy” since Pedro Martinez said, “The Yankees are my daddy,’’ after getting roughed up by the Bronx Bombers at Fenway. In case you missed it, while Joel Embiid was pantsing the Celtics yet again Tuesday, Perk delivered this beauty from his Houston home: “Joel Embiid is PUNISHING the Celtics right now and I mean Straight Daddy Ball . . . ’’

▪ Weak sauce for the soft Celtics to complain about negative media coverage in the wake of their “big” home win over the 25-27 Knicks Wednesday night at the Garden. Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson aired their grievances in general fashion, while Marcus Smart targeted the postgame “Garden Report” telling 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Cedric Maxwell, “Those guys from the Garden Report, all of them, don’t think I’m a great defender. So I’ve just been coming out every game, trying to prove and let them know that I’m still [All-Defensive] first team two years in a row running. So shut the [expletive] up.’’ Really?

▪ Quiz: What former Red Sox player was traded, on separate occasions, for Hall of Famers Steve Carlton and Dennis Eckersley (answer below).

▪ Watching “Almost Famous” the other day when Elton John’s “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” came on and wondered if Elton’s lyricist, Bernie Taupin, was channeling Alex Cora when he wrote, “Until you’ve seen this trash can dream come true, you stand at the edge while people run you through.’’

▪ Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In” must be on Michael Conforto’s nightstand.

▪ Why Can’t We Get Players Like That Dept.: Hope you noticed that Pablo Sandoval hit a game-winning, two-run pinch homer for the Braves against the Nationals Wednesday.

▪ A sellout crowd of 38,238 saw the Blue Jays beat the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Monday. To the dismay of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Rangers’ home opener marked the largest crowd at an American sporting event since the start of the global pandemic.

▪ Memory Lane Dept.: I was there when Yankee Ron Blomberg went 1 for 3 as the first designated hitter in baseball history in a Red Sox 15-5, Opening Day victory at Fenway on April 6, 1973. A carload of Holy Cross sophomores from New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts make the trek in from Worcester on that 55-degree day. The Sox had four Hall of Famers in their lineup: Luis Aparicio, Carlton Fisk, Carl Yastrzemski, and Boston’s DH, Orlando Cepeda, who went 0 for 6. Luis Tiant threw a complete game for the Sox and 32,882 watched. Blomberg later wrote a book entitled, “Designated Hebrew.’' He is 72 and lives in Atlanta.

▪ How did the late-1990s Cleveland Indians fail to win the World Series with a lineup that included Albert Belle, Kenny Lofton, Manny Ramirez, Eddie Murray, Jim Thome, Omar Vizquel, Sandy Alomar Jr., Carlos Baerga, Julio Franco, and David Justice? They scored six runs a game, but they lost World Series in 1995 and 1997, and in 1996 won 99 games and were beaten by the Orioles in the Division Series.

▪ In a column for the Wall Street Journal, former MLB commissioner Fay Vincent ripped Rob Manfred’s decision to take the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. “By rushing to do so without first protesting the substance of the law, Mr. Manfred made a serious mistake,’’ wrote Vincent. “The only people hurt by Mr. Manfred’s decision will be Atlanta’s stadium workers and local vendors . . . The decision calls to mind the 2006 Duke lacrosse case, when many erred — like Mr. Manfred has here — by leaping to a conclusion based on assumptions rather than carefully considered facts.’’

▪ I don’t miss Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree torturing Christian Vázquez and making games extra long, trying to strike out everybody with endless curveballs in the dirt on 3-and-2 counts.

▪ What do you think of Aaron Rodgers so far as guest host of “Jeopardy!”? Rodgers says he wants the gig permanently and thinks he could fit it into his playing schedule.

▪ With scientific proof that Tiger Woods was going 87 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and drove the wrong way across two lanes of traffic, the fanboy Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office won’t even issue a speeding ticket because, well, none of the officers witnessed the infraction. And they know he wasn’t impaired because, well, he told them he wasn’t.

▪ Anything cheesier than the bat company’s offer of a limited edition Dustin Pedroia bat for $129.95 during NESN’s Red Sox telecasts?

▪ Quiz answer: Rick Wise.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.