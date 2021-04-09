Report details Tiger Woods’s confusion, low blood pressure in wake of February car accident

Tiger Woods believed he was in Florida in the moments after his Feb. 23 car crash that took place in Southern California, according to a report from USA TODAY.

A 22-page report on the incident — obtained by the newspaper — also states that Woods’s blood pressure was “too low to administer any type of pain medication” in the moments following the accident, and an empty pharmaceutical bottle was found at the scene with no label.

In addition, according to information from the black-box recorder inside his car, Woods was going in a straight line with no steering input detected until late in the recorded crash sequence.