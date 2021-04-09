Schedule gives Celtics, Kemba Walker another break

Walker has been in and out of the lineup since missing the first 11 games with the knee issues. This stretch allows the Celtics to gain much-needed cohesion in the stretch run.

Walker has been sitting out the second game of back-to-back sets — such as Wednesday’s win against the New York Knicks — to rest his surgically repaired left knee. The Celtics, however, do not have a back-to-back for two weeks, until April 22-23, the latter at the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics are nearing completely whole, despite shooting guard Evan Fournier remaining in COVID-19 protocol. Friday began a seven-game stretch in which Kemba Walker should be in the starting lineup every night.

“You get continuity hopefully,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Again, that’s why it would be nice to have Evan, because he’s going to play a huge role for us if we’re going to achieve and reach our best. But it is nice to say we know generally who’s going to be playing when, what our rotation looks like.”

Since being cleared to play, Walker has been held out of nine games, in which the Celtics are 3-6. Because of Walker’s early struggles, the Celtics are 15-17 in games he’s played. Stevens sees hope in that consistent starting lineup.

“When we can start that group and know what we need to bring off the bench, you do feel like you can make progress instead of fighting and scratching and clawing to get the resolve,” he said. “That is a positive that we need to take advantage of. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win these games. It doesn’t mean anything other than to see if we can’t create some continuity and growth out of this stretch.”

Celtics fans weren’t playing NBA 2K21 on Tuesday. The matchup between Joel Embiid and Tacko Fall really happened in the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. With Robert Williams in foul trouble and Tristan Thompson out, Stevens was pressed to use the 7-foot-5-inch Fall against the 7-1 Embiid.

Embiid looked slightly frazzled in the early going by Fall’s height, but eventually was able to measure up and hit jumpers over Fall. The second-year Fall has played increasingly the past few weeks, a sign that he has improved.

“I am comfortable using Tacko,” Stevens said. “He has had a good impact on the game almost every time. It was also a situation with no Tristan [Thompson], Rob obviously struggling against [Joel] Embiid, and getting in foul trouble, we were going to see who played him best. That’s a challenging matchup. I thought Tacko did what we asked him to do, was try to make him take jump shots and do so without fouling. I thought Tacko did fine.

“He brings something to the table that nobody else does, so I do trust him.”

Stevens has thrust second-year forward Romeo Langford right into the rotation after missing the first 49 games due to wrist surgery and COVID-19 protocols. Langford played 25 minutes Wednesday against the Knicks and scored 6 points, along with 6 rebounds.

Langford has played in just 35 out of a possible 124 games because of various ailments and issues.

“It’s good to be able to play, play through mistakes,” he said. “I wasn’t really down on myself or worried about anything because it wasn’t my first time being hit with an injury like this, having to sit out for a long time. I have good people around me, coaches, trainers, and my parents that keep me positive on the focus and goal at hand.”

Langford definitely appears more comfortable offensively. The Celtics envision the 20-year-old as a defender and 3-point shooter; he hit a pair of threes against the Knicks. Langford came to the NBA with the perception that his jumper needed work, and he has put in the work necessary to alter his form with assistant coach Joe Mazzulla.

“I’ve just been working on [my shot] since Day One I got here with the Celtics,” he said. “I’ve put in so much time, effort, and hours into shooting. It comes naturally. I feel like I’m getting back to my old self back in high school, when I was shooting really good.”

It took about a week for Langford to get back into basketball shape after recovering from the coronavirus..

“It wasn’t too hard, but the first couple of days coming back, it was just felt like it was all new to me,” he said. “I really just needed a week honestly. I have no problem breathing out there. I’m good now.”

The NBA reported this week that one player tested positive for COVID-19 since March 31 and it is believed to be Fournier. The recently acquired shooting guard will not travel with the Celtics on their key three-game road trip to Denver, Portland, and the Los Angeles Lakers, meaning he will miss at least six games because of virus protocols.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.