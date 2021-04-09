Three suspended in Lakers-Raptors brawl

Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight. The suspensions stemmed from the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game, a 110-101 victory by the visiting Lakers. Also, Toronto’s OG Anunoby and the Los Angeles’s Montrezl Harrell were fined for their roles in the fight, leading to their ejections. Anunoby, who received a technical foul, was fined $30,000 for initiating the altercation by grabbing Dennis Schroder by the leg and flipping him to the ground. Harrell, who also received a technical foul, was fined $20,000 for aggressively entering the fray and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr … Rick Welts will leave his job as Golden State Warriors president and chief operating officer after this season and stay in the organization as an adviser. This is Welts’ 10th season with the team, and the Warriors said they expect to name his successor within a week. … Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least another week with a sprained left ankle. Collins has missed the last five games for the playoff-contending Hawks. He is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

In a $50 million federal racketeering lawsuit, an associate athletic director at Louisiana State University accuses university officials of retaliating against her for reporting racist remarks and inappropriate sexual behavior by former football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis’s lawsuit said she was denied pay raises and subjected to verbal abuse after going to officials with the allegations against Miles — including her accusation that he told her there were “too many Black girls” employed in athletics and an incident when a female student accused him of “getting on top of her” on his office couch. It also accuses LSU officials of working with a law firm to cover up allegations against Miles, including one that he engaged in “explicit sex acts” with a student. “This lawsuit is a work of fiction eight years in the making,” Miles’s attorney, Peter Ginsberg, said in an emailed statement. Miles has denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students. Miles was recently ousted as football coach at Kansas after the release of a 148-page review about LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints campus-wide.

Florida State player charged with murder

Travis Rudolph, a former Florida State football player, was involved in a scuffle with his girlfriend hours before he fatally shot one man and injured another, according to an arrest affidavit. Rudolph, 25, was ordered to remain in jail during a first appearance hearing in West Palm Beach, Fla. He’s charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder … After a captivating run to the Final Four in his second season at UCLA, men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin was rewarded a two-year extension that will pay him $4 million a year, announced athletic director Martin Jarmond, ESPN reported. The move extends Cronin’s original six-year deal, set to expire in 2025, through the 2026-27 season.

Soccer

Revolution has TV deal

The Revolution will have a new television home when they begin the MLS season next week. The club announced a broadcast partnership with CBS Boston that will include airing all 30 of the Revolution’s regionally televised matches on Ch. 38 or Ch. 4. The season opener on Saturday, April 17, at the Chicago Fire will be broadcast on Ch. 4. At least one other match during the season will also be carried by the station. The majority of the Revolution’s matches will air on Ch. 38.

Clubs boycott social media

Three British soccer clubs announced week-long boycotts of social media over the racist abuse sent on the platforms. Swansea, which plays in England’s second-tier League Championship, was the first of the clubs to say it won’t post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat. The Welsh club was followed by Birmingham and Scottish champion Rangers … Lyon wasted a two-goal lead and needed penalty kicks to see off spirited third-tier Red Star, 5-4, and reach the French Cup quarterfinals in Paris. Lyon joins Monaco and defending champion PSG in Friday’s draw, with the matches held on April 21 and 22.

NWSL’s Challenge Cup starts Friday

The National Women’s Soccer League will ease into the 2021 campaign with the Challenge Cup, a month-long tournament starting Friday. Each of the 10 teams will play four division matches (two home, two away). The division winners will meet in the championship game May 8. The regular season will commence May 15. CBS Sports Network will carry the opener Friday between Houston and Chicago as well as three other group matches. CBS will show the final. All other games will appear on Paramount Plus, CBS’s subscription streaming service.

Miscellany

French Open tennis delayed

The scheduled start of the French Open was delayed one week, the French Tennis Federation announced. France is in a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros in Paris is now set to run from May 30 to June 13 … The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Brett Connolly and defenseman Riley Stillman from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Lucas Wallmark and defenseman Lucas Carlsson. The Blackhawks also got the rights to prospect Henrik Borgstrom and Florida’s seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. President of Hockey Operations and GM Stan Bowman hopes Connolly and Stillman will join the team this weekend in Columbus and make immediate contributions … While many teams have been moving away from using Native American names and symbols, the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun have added them to their jerseys as a way to honor the heritage of the team’s tribal owners. The Sun are owned by the Mohegan Tribe and play their games at Mohegan Sun Arena, which is part of a casino resort on tribal land … The son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong was charged with sexual assault from 2018 when he was 18, according to a police arrest warrant. The alleged victim told police in November 2020 she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house. Because she was 16 at the time, Luke Armstrong has been charged with felony sexual assault of child. Luke Armstrong’s attorney said Armstrong, now 21, and the girl, now 19, were in a consensual relationship and there was no assault. Armstrong was arrested Tuesday and released on a personal bond, according to court records … A former Olympic bobsledder who killed himself last year had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, researchers concluded, the same degenerative brain disease that has been found in former football players and other athletes who participated in violent contact sports. Pavle Jovanovic hanged himself in his family’s metal works shop in central New Jersey in May 2020. He was 43.

