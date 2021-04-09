UMass dominates overtime, stops Minnesota Duluth to reach NCAA men’s hockey championship

After being outshot 36-15 through regulation, the Minutemen dominated overtime, outshooting Duluth 13-2 before finally breaking through for the game-winner.

Bobby Trivigno set up the winning goal, skating around the back of the net and firing a pass across the crease, where Wait was able to knock the puck past goalie Zach Stejskal.

Garrett Wait’s goal with 5:30 remaining in overtime sent UMass to a 3-2 win over two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth Thursday night at Pittsburgh, as the Minutemen advance to Saturday night’s national championship game against St. Cloud St.

Anthony Del Gaizo gave UMass life, knocking in a rebound with 11:35 remaining in the third period to even the score at 2-2.

That’s how the score would remain through 60 minutes, although the final 79 seconds of regulation featured some drama. After just one penalty was called in the first 58 minutes, each team was whistled for a cross-check 33 seconds apart in the final two minutes of regulation.

Duluth went on a power play with 1:19 left on Matthew Kessel’s penalty, and nearly took the lead 20 seconds later when Noah Cates deflected a shot that trickled under Matt Murray’s outstretched leg but rolled just wide of the net, with Kobe Roth unable to gather the puck.

Garrett Wait takes a shot in overtime against Minnesota Duluth in Thursday's semifinal contest. Gregory Shamus/Getty

The play carried into the corner, where Roth was called for a cross-check with 46 seconds remaining, ending Duluth’s power play. The Bulldogs held a 36-15 edge in shots through regulation.

Duluth took a 2-1 lead with 9:01 remaining in the second period after Cole Koepke circled around the back of the net from left to right and put in his own rebound past Murray (24 saves through two periods).

Reed Lebster appeared to have a chance to pull the Minutemen even less than a minute later on an open net, but he was unable to lift the puck over the right leg of Zach Stejskal (10 saves), who slid back to make the save. The Bulldogs outshot UMass, 16-6, in the second period, good for a 26-11 advantage and a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Sophomore defenseman Zac Jones had a strong first period for the Minutemen, hustling back as Duluth captain Noah Cates went in on a breakaway and stripping the puck. Minutes later, with UMass on a power play after Tanner Laderoute was called for hooking, Jones scored the first goal of the game, his wrister beating Duluth goalie Stejskal to the top right shelf for a 1-0 lead with 4:27 remaining in the first period.

Zach Stejskal makes a save on a shot attempt by Zac Jones during Thursday's national semifinal. Gregory Shamus/Getty

Duluth would get the equalizer when Quinn Olson, a third-round draft pick of the Bruins in 2019, fired a shot that got past Murray, with Laderoute knocking it into the net with 2:10 left in the first period.

The game was a rematch of the 2019 championship game, which Duluth won, 3-0, to capture its second straight title.

The Minutemen were playing without leading goal scorer Carson Gicewicz and goalie Filip Lindberg, who were among the four players out due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

The school announced Gicewicz, Lindberg and Graham are traveling to Pittsburgh on Friday and are in full compliance of COVID protocols.

St. Cloud State 5, Minnesota State 4 — Nolan Walker scored on a redirection with 53.2 seconds left and St. Cloud State held off Minnesota State, 5-4, to advance to the program’s first NCAA men’s hockey national championship game.

St. Cloud State (20-10-0) led 3-1 early in the second period and trailed 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining before winning its 10th one-goal game of the season.

“I was just really glad our guys didn’t get down, they stuck with it, they found a way to get a puck to the net,” St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson said. “Joe Molenaar coming up with a huge goal, just being inserted into the lineup, and obviously getting into the tough areas and tipping one in late.”

Minnesota State took its first lead, 4-3, at the Frozen Four 4:18 into the third period on Dallas Gerads’s tap-in shot of Walker Duehr’s centering pass.

But Molenaar, a freshman, tied it at 4 with his first career goal midway through the third, and Walker got a stick on defenseman Seamus Donohue’s shot to win it.

David Hrenak made 25 saves for the Huskies, who were without their leading scorer Easton Brodzinski due to a season-ending injury in the East Regional.

St. Cloud State opened the scoring 3:18 into the game with a power-play goal by captain Spencer Meier. Ten seconds after Nathan Smith tied it at 1, on another power play, Kyler Kupka finished Walker’s individual effort by sending a shot into a gaping net to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead.

Will Hammer, a fourth-line center, made it 3-1 early in the second period by capitalizing on a turnover for an unassisted goal.

Duehr pulled Minnesota State within 3-2 midway through the second by sending in a rebound for his 10th goal of the season. Less than a minute later, Minnesota State had another power play and Smith tied it when he roofed a wrist shot for his fourth goal in three games.

Minnesota State (22-5-1) goaltender Dryden McKay, who remains two shutouts shy of tying the NCAA record at 26, made 17 saves.

