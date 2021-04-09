Why can’t the US men’s soccer team get into the Olympics?

When the United States men’s soccer team lost to Honduras with a Tokyo ticket at stake it marked the fourth time out of the last five that the Americans have failed to qualify for the Olympic Games. Until something changes it probably won’t be the last time. Unless US Soccer can persuade European clubs to free up players or MLS starts its season earlier, the US will be putting an underprepared B team on the field for Olympic qualifying.

No doubt the Yanks would have made it if they had even half a dozen of their top under-24 overseas pros such as Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), and Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund). But since clubs aren’t required to release players for youth tournaments such as the Olympics, they didn’t. So Kreis went with MLSers who were in preseason form and played that way.

“I don’t know if I have ever seen a game where we’ve had players lose control of the ball so much — balls rolling under people’s feet, passing out of bounds,” said Kreis. “These are things where you scratch your head: ‘What’s going on here?’ ”

North Korea sitting out?

North Korea, which says it is skipping the Tokyo Games because of COVID-19 concerns, hasn’t missed a summer Olympics since 1988, when it boycotted the Seoul edition because of friction with its southern neighbor. The decision, not yet formalized, came just as North and South announced a joint bid for the 2032 edition, which likely will be awarded to Brisbane.

Stone going for three, again

Gevvie Stone, the Olympic silver medalist who just missed making her third squad in the women’s single in February, gets a second chance in the double at this week’s rowing trials in West Windsor, N.J. The Newton native, who’ll team with Weston’s Kristina Wagner, will be up against Rio finalists Meghan O’Leary and Ellen Tomek and Weston’s Cicely Madden (Stone’s partner at the last world regatta) and Maggie Fellows of Warwick, Mass. Stone also is listed as one of the 25 camp candidates for the eight and four, whose number includes Rio gold medalists Meghan Musnicki and Emily Regan, Harvard grad Caryn Davies (gold in 2008 and 2012) and nine other members of the 2019 world team. The eight will be gunning for a record fourth straight gold medal in Tokyo.

We’ll be there

Except for J’den Cox, who didn’t make weight at 97 kilograms, all of the titlists from the last world championships made the US Olympic wrestling team at the recent Fort Worth trials. Kyle Dake, the global freestyle champ at 79 kilograms, dropped to 74 and bested London victor (and four-time world champion) Jordan Burroughs. Jacarra Winchester (53 kg), Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68 kg), and Adeline Gray (76 kg) all breezed on the women’s side. They’ll join Helen Maroulis (57 kg), who won the historic gold medal in 2016 but had to go three bouts to earn her return ticket.

Scioscia the skipper

Mike Scioscia, the former Angels manager and Dodgers star, will direct the US baseball squad in its second shot at a Tokyo berth at the hemispheric qualifying tournament in Florida in June. He takes over from Scott Brosius, who took over for Joe Girardi in 2019 after Girardi accepted the Phillies’ managerial job. If the Americans get to the Games, Scioscia will be the third straight skipper with a Dodgers connection. Tommy Lasorda managed the 2000 squad to the gold medal and Davey Johnson oversaw the 2008 team that earned bronze.

Track palace at Oregon

Hayward Field, the University of Oregon’s legendary track stadium that will host the Olympic trials and next year’s world championships, has become the sport’s modern palace after a two-year, $200 million renovation. The facility has a nine-lane running surface, 12,650 seats (expandable to 25,000), a curved roof undergirded by Douglas fir supports from local forests, an underground museum, and a 10-story tower shaped like an Olympic torch. The effect is a “theater-like experience” for spectators and what Oregon coach Robert Johnson calls “a five-star resort” for athletes who’ll have access to a sports medicine center with a hydrotherapy room, plunge pools, a nutrition area, and a barber shop and salon. “I would never leave,” said Galen Rupp, a former Duck and two-time Olympic medalist. “I would live there.”

Let’s try this again

Omaha, which had sold 90 percent of the seats for the two sets of Olympic swimming trials in June, is doing a complete refund and resale now that capacity at CHI Health Center has been reduced to 50 percent. Existing ticket-holders will get first dibs.

Reese decides to retire

Eddie Reese, who retired recently at 79 after directing Texas to a record 15th NCAA men’s swimming title (at least one in each of the last five decades), has an extraordinary Olympic résumé. He was US head coach at the 1992, 2004, and 2008 Games, and assistant at three others. He supervised 22 gold medalists including a number of Longhorns, among them Gary Hall, Jr., Aaron Peirsol, and Rick Carey.

Daly enshrined in FIBA Hall

Chuck Daly, who coached the Dream Team at the 1992 Games, recently was enshrined posthumously in the FIBA Hall of Fame four years after the entire squad was inducted. He’s joined by, among others, Tom Maher, the Australian who coached four different countries at the Olympics; former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, who played in two tournaments for Germany; and Sergei Tarakanov, a member of the Soviet team that beat the US in 1988.

