Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon Society:
During the past week, fair weather welcomed the gradual arrival of many spring migrants, including large numbers of red-throated loons on outer Cape Cod, both great and snowy egrets, piping plovers, American oystercatchers, Wilson’s snipe, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, Northern rough-winged swallows, barn swallows, ruby-crowned kinglets, hermit thrushes, brown thrashers, Louisiana waterthrushes, palm warblers, yellow-rumped warblers, and chipping sparrows.
Cape Cod: There was a Pacific loon and a short-eared owl at Race Point in Provincetown and three lesser yellowlegs and 20 red crossbills at Bells Neck in Harwich. A Northern shrike was spotted at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth. Observers noted four Lapland longspurs at the Chatham Airport and 15 red crossbills in Brewster.
Essex County: Highlights included an eared grebe in Marblehead, a golden eagle at Crane Pond Wildlife Management Area in Groveland, a lesser yellowlegs at Rough Meadows in Topsfield, 25 American pipits in Newburyport, and 15 red crossbills at Crane’s Beach in Ipswich.
Greater Boston: There were single black vultures noted in Randolph and Acton, a spotted sandpiper in Lowell, and 12 Manx shearwaters and two glaucous gulls at Revere Beach. Observers spotted a red-headed woodpecker in Medway, five Northern rough-winged swallows in Arlington, and a continued presence of varied thrush at a feeder in Sudbury.
South Shore and South Coast: A pink-footed goose continued to be observed in the vicinity of Horseneck Road in Dartmouth and the Slocum’s River Reserve. A King eider was spotted in Hull. In Plymouth, 10 gadwalls, an American kestrel, a common raven, and a marsh wren were seen at the Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary, and a yellow-headed blackbird was spotted in the vicinity of Hedges Pond. There were two sandhill cranes in Hanson and two clapper rails in Fairhaven.
Western Massachusetts: There was a red-throated loon in Pittsfield, a Northern shoveler and three palm warblers in Cheshire, and a Louisiana waterthrush at October Mountain State Park. In Ashfield, two sandhill cranes were sighted, and in the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area, good numbers of red crossbills along with a few white-winged crossbills were seen. In Wendell, 18 evening grosbeaks were tallied.
Worcester County: Notable reports featured two sandhill cranes and two short-eared owls at the Bolton Flats in Bolton, along with a red-headed woodpecker at Sibley Farm in Spencer. There was also a very early Tennessee warbler in Athol.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.