Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: There was a Pacific loon and a short-eared owl at Race Point in Provincetown and three lesser yellowlegs and 20 red crossbills at Bells Neck in Harwich. A Northern shrike was spotted at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth. Observers noted four Lapland longspurs at the Chatham Airport and 15 red crossbills in Brewster.

During the past week, fair weather welcomed the gradual arrival of many spring migrants, including large numbers of red-throated loons on outer Cape Cod, both great and snowy egrets, piping plovers, American oystercatchers, Wilson’s snipe, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, Northern rough-winged swallows, barn swallows, ruby-crowned kinglets, hermit thrushes, brown thrashers, Louisiana waterthrushes, palm warblers, yellow-rumped warblers, and chipping sparrows.

Essex County: Highlights included an eared grebe in Marblehead, a golden eagle at Crane Pond Wildlife Management Area in Groveland, a lesser yellowlegs at Rough Meadows in Topsfield, 25 American pipits in Newburyport, and 15 red crossbills at Crane’s Beach in Ipswich.

Greater Boston: There were single black vultures noted in Randolph and Acton, a spotted sandpiper in Lowell, and 12 Manx shearwaters and two glaucous gulls at Revere Beach. Observers spotted a red-headed woodpecker in Medway, five Northern rough-winged swallows in Arlington, and a continued presence of varied thrush at a feeder in Sudbury.

South Shore and South Coast : A pink-footed goose continued to be observed in the vicinity of Horseneck Road in Dartmouth and the Slocum’s River Reserve. A King eider was spotted in Hull. In Plymouth, 10 gadwalls, an American kestrel, a common raven, and a marsh wren were seen at the Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary, and a yellow-headed blackbird was spotted in the vicinity of Hedges Pond. There were two sandhill cranes in Hanson and two clapper rails in Fairhaven.

Western Massachusetts: There was a red-throated loon in Pittsfield, a Northern shoveler and three palm warblers in Cheshire, and a Louisiana waterthrush at October Mountain State Park. In Ashfield, two sandhill cranes were sighted, and in the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area, good numbers of red crossbills along with a few white-winged crossbills were seen. In Wendell, 18 evening grosbeaks were tallied.

Worcester County: Notable reports featured two sandhill cranes and two short-eared owls at the Bolton Flats in Bolton, along with a red-headed woodpecker at Sibley Farm in Spencer. There was also a very early Tennessee warbler in Athol.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.