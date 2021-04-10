Man and woman shot in Salem, expected to survive

A 40-year-old Salem man and a 21-year-old Danvers woman were shot near Park and Palmer streets in Salem on Friday night but are expected to survive, police said.

The shootings occurred in the city’s Point neighborhood, located a short distance from the city’s historic sites, shops and restaurants.

Police received multiple 911 calls just before 9:20 p.m. reporting the shootings and found the victims near that intersection suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Salem police said in a statement late Friday.