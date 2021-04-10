Newton police report five house break-ins Friday night

Four of the residences were unoccupied at the time of the break-ins, Apotheker said.

The break-ins at homes on Highland Avenue, Warwick Road and Kensington Street in West Newton; Clarendon Street in Newtonville; and Chapel Street in Nonantum occurred between 7:45 p.m. and 9:50 p.m., according to Newton police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker.

Five homes in Newton were broken into during a roughly two-hour span Friday night, Newton police reported Saturday, and residents are asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

The latest break-ins came less than a month after a spate of 11 burglaries in Newton. During a March 21 break-in, a Countryside Road woman was awakened in her home by an intruder. In that encounter, the burglar said something the woman could not understand, and fled the home, police said at the time.

And on the night of March 15, residents of a Beethoven Avenue home were awakened by a burglar in their bedroom with a flashlight, police said. That intruder also fled the house. On Harrison Streetthat same night, a resident in her home heard footsteps upstairs, and called police from a neighbor’s house. She saw two people in her living room when she called officers, according to police.

Newton police on Saturday did not say whether the latest break-ins reported were related to the earlier burglaries.

On Saturday, Apotheker asked residents to remove any objects outside their homes that could be used to access a second-floor window, door, or porch. He also asked people to leave outdoor lights and motion detectors activated overnight, and make sure home alarms are enabled.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Newton police’s Detective Bureau at 617-796-2104 or use the police tip line at 617-796-2121.

Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.