N.H. man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife in house fire dies

A man suspected of shooting his estranged wife who was found dead in his burning home in Derry, N.H. last Sunday has died at a Boston hospital, officials said Friday.

Manoel Viana, 57, succumbed to injuries that he suffered during a fire at a home on Mt. Pleasant Street at 10:05 p..m. Crews found him unconscious and injured on the kitchen floor. His wife, Lynn Marie Viana, 53, was found dead inside the home, according to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.

The state’s chief medical examiner’s office determined Lynn Marie Viana’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of her death was homicide, the attorney general’s office said earlier this week.