N.H. man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife in house fire dies

A man suspected of shooting his estranged wife who was found dead in his burning home in Derry, N.H. last Sunday has died at a Boston hospital, officials said Friday.
Manoel Viana, 57, succumbed to injuries that he suffered during a fire at a home on Mt. Pleasant Street at 10:05 p..m. Crews found him unconscious and injured on the kitchen floor. His wife, Lynn Marie Viana, 53, was found dead inside the home, according to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.
The state’s chief medical examiner’s office determined Lynn Marie Viana’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of her death was homicide, the attorney general’s office said earlier this week.
Investigators determined that on Sunday, Manoel Viana invited his estranged wife inside to discuss custody of their adult child. Neighbors heard two gunshot-like noises from the home, which caught fire shortly after, the release said.
“The presence of ignitable liquids was detected within the residence and on or around Ms. Viana’s body,” the release said.
Manoel Viana suffered burns and head trauma during the fire and was transported to a Boston hospital. The attorney general’s office said it intended to charge Viana with first-degree murder for the death of Lynn Marie Viana if he recovered from his injuries.
The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy by the Massachusetts state medical examiner’s office, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
