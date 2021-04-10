The obsession with the British royal family is absurd

It would be like the Globe devoting a couple dozen pages to the death of a wildly privileged person who managed to live 99 years without ever holding a real job.

So imagine my surprise when I tuned in Friday and the first nine minutes of a half-hour broadcast were devoted to the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s consort, AKA her husband.

It’s not very often I watch the network evening news, but when I do it’s usually CBS, because I like Norah O’Donnell, the anchor, and some of their correspondents, especially Steve Hartman, whose weekly “On The Road” segment is a life-affirming antidote to the usual depressing fare that passes for news these days.

As I listened to breathless, fawning descriptions of Prince Philip’s supposed place in history, I had a chilling epiphany: What’s it going to be like when the queen dies?

It will be bedlam. Pandemonium. At the very least, it will be 24-hour live coverage, for days if not weeks, where we’ll be force-fed banal observations from people with posh English accents who have ridiculous titles like “royal commentator” and “royal correspondent.” In various American states, people with similar jobs cover lieutenant governors and tractor pulls.

I mean, really. This stuff is absurd. In the same broadcast, there was a passing reference to the death of the rapper DMX, who, whatever you think of him, had far more cultural relevance for far more Americans than Prince Philip.

This is not to pick on CBS. All the American networks paid an inexplicably disproportionate amount of attention to the passing of Prince Philip, AKA the Duke of Edinburgh. Even the BBC has been flooded with complaints from British viewers who think the coverage of his passing is what the Brits call OTT: Over The Top.

If a lot of British people think it’s too much, what does that say about us?

Personally, the only Dukes I ever cared about were Duke Ellington and my father, who was nicknamed for him. That said, even though his family cost me quite a bit of money one time, I had nothing personal against the Duke of Edinburgh, and had met him and been in his presence a few times.

The first time I saw him in person was in 1999, at a garden party at Buckingham Palace, when I was the Globe’s London bureau chief.

While I couldn’t be bothered with aristocrats, my wife was absolutely chuffed when the unsolicited invitation arrived at our North London home. We kept it as a keepsake. It read: “The Lord Chamberlain is commanded by Her Majesty to invite Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Cullen to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.”

My wife was convinced we were going to a small, intimate affair in the queen’s backyard, so of course she used that as an excuse to go out and spend the equivalent of a week’s salary on a stupid hat.

When we got to the palace on the appointed Thursday afternoon, we found out we were one of several thousand guests. We were shepherded toward some tents in the palace’s sprawling back yard, where we enjoyed some light refreshments. The queen and her consort, his hands clasped behind his back, walked around the grounds, regarding us from a safe distance, as if we were exotic animals.

What I’ll always remember about that alleged party is that there was no booze, and when I asked one of the waiters for a napkin, he looked down his nose and sniffed, “You mean a serviette?”

The first time I was introduced to Prince Philip was at a luncheon at Brown’s Hotel in London, where he was the guest of the Association of American Correspondents in London. I was seated at the same table, separated from him by only his minder, a Royal Air Force officer.

The prince had a notorious reputation for saying inappropriate and bigoted things, some of which I recounted in an article in the Globe.

During a state visit to China, Prince Philip had described Beijing as “ghastly” and warned British students, “If you stay here much longer you’ll all be slitty-eyed.”

In Australia, he asked an Aboriginal leader, “Do you still throw spears at each other?”

During a visit to the Cayman Islands, he asked the locals, “Aren’t most of you descended from pirates?”

He once asked a driving instructor in Scotland, “How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to get them to pass the test?”

My personal favorite was when he asked Lord Taylor, a Tory politician who happens to be Black, “And what exotic part of the world do you come from?” Without missing a beat, Lord Taylor, whose parents are from Jamaica, replied, “Birmingham.”

During that sumptuous luncheon at Brown’s, we were somewhere between our main course and dessert when I figured I’d try to instigate a story.

“Tell me, Your Royal Highness,” I began, “what do you think of the Irish?”

The RAF officer shot me a dirty look and shut down the conversation before it began. Too bad. I might have had a world exclusive.

The last time I saw Prince Philip was 10 years ago, when his wife made a poignant visit to Ireland, the first British monarch to visit what became the Irish Republic since Queen Victoria.

Truth be told, the queen was brilliant. She stood in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, bowing her head and honoring the very men who fought Crown forces for independence. The queen was received rapturously wherever she went. She wowed her host, Ireland’s president, Mary McAleese, and others at a state dinner at Dublin Castle when she greeted them in the Irish language, a language that English sovereigns centuries before had forbidden the indigenous Irish from speaking.

It was a tremendously moving moment of reconciliation between two countries with a troubled, bloody past.

Prince Philip? Well, he was more or less just there, walking behind the queen as she put centuries of ghosts to bed.

Being there. That, in the end, was his job, if he ever had one. Nice work, if you can get it.

It’s sad when anyone dies. And it should be noted, and deserves to be trumpeted, that Prince Philip was a decorated combat veteran who served in the Royal Navy during World War II with bravery and distinction.

He had a long, comfortable life, certainly far more comfortable than the vast majority of British citizens. So God bless him and best wishes to his survivors, excepting, that is, the son who hung around with Jeffrey Epstein.

But, to a larger point, the ongoing obsession with the British royal family, in this day and age, is really and truly astonishing and absurd, especially among Americans.

Some perspective would be welcome. The average National Health Service nurse has done more for the British people over the last year, and really any year, than the royal family.

The amount of attention paid to a foreign country’s figureheads, to a relic of a time when a human being’s worth was measured by the sheer accident of birth, is anachronistic, silly, and embarrassing.

When the queen goes, she’s due a good send off, God love her.

But after that, no more. I really don’t care where these people’s kids go to school, or who they marry the first, second, or third time, or where they go on holiday, as if they need vacations like exhausted, exploited sweatshop workers. Please, no mas.

