Woman shot and killed in Dorchester

A woman in her mid 70′s was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday evening, Boston police said.
Officers responded to the report of a person shot at 19 Olney St. at 5:56 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares said.
When they arrived they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, she said.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, Tavares said.
The woman’s death is the 10th homicide in the city so far this year. There were 10 homicides over the same period last year, she said.
No further information was available.
