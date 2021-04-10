Puerto Rican veterans honored for their service at National Borinqueneers Day ceremony

Congress designated April 13 as National Borinqueneers Day through a larger defense bill passed earlier this year. The regiment previously received the Congressional Gold Medal on that date in 2016, but a participant in Saturday’s ceremony said this new holiday is a unique distinction.

The 65th Infantry Regiment of the US Army served in both World Wars and in Korea. Made up of mostly Puerto Rican soldiers, the regiment was dubbed “The Borinqueneers” in honor of Borinquen, Puerto Rico’s original Taíno name meaning “land of the brave lord.”

A small crowd gathered at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in Boston’s South End Saturday afternoon to honor a group of soldiers who, for the first time, will be recognized with a national holiday.

“It’s an honor that we were able to celebrate the ultimate sacrifice they paid,” said Heriberto Colon Jr., who is affiliated with the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.

During the ceremony, an honor guard of veterans clad in white uniform shirts and hats and bold yellow face masks presented the flags of the United States, Puerto Rico, Massachusetts, and the POW/MIA flag.

The Borinqueneers fought in some of the Korean War’s most intense battles. During this conflict alone, the regiment’s members earned a Medal of Honor, nine Distinguished Service Crosses, about 250 Silver Stars, more than 600 Bronze Stars, and more than 2,700 Purple Hearts, according to a statement from the US House of Representatives.

Like many units at the time, the 65th was sent to Korea without proper gear and suffered injuries from the region’s cold weather, Colon said. But they also faced their own set of challenges.

The Borinqueneers often struggled with language barriers, were segregated from white soldiers, and had to deal with other forms of discrimination while in the service.

“They had their native food — rice and beans — taken away and had to shave their mustaches,” in which the men took pride, Colon said. “They had their manhood stripped away from them.”

Saturday’s ceremony was a moving chance to honor these soldiers and what they had to overcome, Colon said. Colon was the most moved, he said, when he watched a man place his father’s Borinqueneer service hat and medal on the memorial.

“He is giving that away not just for his father, but for others who have served, too,” Colon said. “That’s a lot. That’s impressive. ... It was an honor for us to take part in it.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.