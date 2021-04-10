Republicans love democracy*

When it comes to the ballot box, we aim for quality, not quantity. One of our thought-leaders put it perfectly in a recent National Review article headlined, “Why Not Fewer Voters?”

For shame! Republicans love universal suffrage with all our hearts! Just not for everybody.

We, the party of Abraham Lincoln, are greatly disturbed and deeply offended that Democrats and other un-Americans are accusing us of undermining democracy.

“If more eligible voters go to the polls, then the outcome will more closely reflect what the average American voter wants,” wrote Kevin Williamson. “That sounds like a wonderful thing … if you haven’t met the average American voter.”

Advertisement

Quite so! Who wants those people deciding our glorious nation’s fate?

Some of you may be wondering exactly who Republicans do trust with the vote. We are not dumb enough to spell it out, but let’s just say it’s qwhite obvious who we prefer when you look at the hundreds of laws we’re pushing across the country in the name of ballot integrity. In Georgia, our newly-enacted rules will choke off ballot access mostly in urban and suburban communities, home to more people of color, and other Democratic-leaning types.

That’s just a coincidence, not racism. Racism is asking Black voters to guess how many jelly beans are in a jar. We’ve just made it illegal to give them jelly beans — or water — in the long voting lines where they’re now more likely to wait for hours.

Just think of the consequences if we don’t deter the wrong people from casting ballots: We’d have to present actual policies that appeal to a majority of voters. Ridiculous!

Anyway, as we keep telling you, making it harder for certain people to vote protects us from the voter fraud which is a plague upon the land, according to our Dear Leader now smoldering in exile. Yes, a legion of us, and a bunch of judges, have said his claims of a stolen election are bogus. But that’s only true in the most factual sense. Thanks to our scaremongering, our voters feel that election fraud exists. And feelings do matter to Republicans, when they are ours.

Advertisement

Yet here come Major League Baseball and Coca-Cola and other corporations that are supposed to be on our side, all holier-than-thou, decrying our measures as voter suppression. After all we’ve done for them!

“My warning to corporate America is to stay out of politics,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. He added: “I’m not talking about political contributions.”

Of course not! Massive corporate campaign donations are free speech, and we are all for free speech. Except when corporations actually speak. And if they insist on taking stands we find distasteful, we might use our legislative powers to punish them. Nice tax break, Delta, it would be a shame if something happened to it.

Some might point out that threatening to punish a company for taking a political position is unconstitutional. And that calling support for voting rights a political position, period, is unconscionable.

To such claims, we say: Look over there! Scary transgender kids!

Advertisement

Anyway, congressional Democrats are trying to counter our efforts with legislation that would be the biggest voter protection effort in generations. The law would restrict partisan gerrymandering, topple hurdles to voting, and spotlight the murky campaign finance system we’ve built.

In other words, it would kill us electorally. Thank heaven for the filibuster, then! That gorgeous tradition — totally not a relic of racism — will protect us from voter protections. We may be in the minority in the Senate, but what we say goes.

The filibuster will also allow us to block other measures Democrats are pushing, like gun safety measures, infrastructure investment, and fairer taxes on corporations and billionaires, which large majorities of Americans — not just you Massachusetts liberals, but also our own voters — support.

But we know best. Republicans must keep these things from happening because they will make Democrats even more successful, and we can’t allow that.

Besides, these measures are only popular if you count everybody, and we don’t. Isn’t that just how our Honest Abe would have wanted it?

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.