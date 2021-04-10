RMV says inspections system will be down until next Saturday

The state’s motor vehicle inspection system is expected to remain offline for another week, officials said Friday night, more than 10 days after the system went down because of a malware attack.

Applus Technologies, a vendor that supplies inspection systems for Massachusetts and several other states, says those programs will be back online by next Saturday, the Registry of Motor Vehicles said in a statement. The programs went down after a March 30 cyberattack, the RMV said.

“The RMV will hold the vendor accountable for this disruption and is working with Applus to restore services as soon as possible,” the registry said in the statement. “Applus has indicated that their systems will be operating by Saturday, April 17th in Massachusetts and the Registry will continue working with the vendor to meet this goal.”