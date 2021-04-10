Possible life-threatening injuries after East Boston crash

Boston police are investigating a crash that took place Saturday morning on William McClellan Highway in East Boston, leaving passengers with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to a call at 4:11 a.m. for a two-car collision near Boardman Street, Officer Kim Tavares, a police spokesperson, said by phone. Tavares said that an unknown number of people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and that police are continuing to investigate the reason for the crash.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.
