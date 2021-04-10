Possible life-threatening injuries after East Boston crash

Boston police are investigating a crash that took place Saturday morning on William McClellan Highway in East Boston, leaving passengers with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call at 4:11 a.m. for a two-car collision near Boardman Street, Officer Kim Tavares, a police spokesperson, said by phone. Tavares said that an unknown number of people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and that police are continuing to investigate the reason for the crash.