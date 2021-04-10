Two men hospitalized after serious head-on crash in Rockport

A head-on crash in Rockport sent two truck drivers to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

The driver of a box truck was rescued from his vehicle and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, police said in a statement. The man is from Rockport and believed to be in his 60s. His condition was not known Friday night.

The driver of a dump truck, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.