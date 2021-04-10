Two men hospitalized after serious head-on crash in Rockport

A head-on crash in Rockport sent two truck drivers to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries Friday afternoon, according to the police department.
The driver of a box truck was rescued from his vehicle and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, police said in a statement. The man is from Rockport and believed to be in his 60s. His condition was not known Friday night.
The driver of a dump truck, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
The extent of their injuries was not known.
The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the area of 50 Granite St. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to rescue the trapped box truck driver, the department said .
Rockport police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded to the scene. Assistance was provided by Gloucester police and fire departments. The State Police crash reconstruction team also responded, according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing.
