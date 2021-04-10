Westford man arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine out of his house

A Westford man was arrested Friday after a month-long investigation allegedly revealed he was trafficking large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine from his home, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Mark Timothy Garcia, 34, was arraigned in Ayer District Court on multiple charges, including charges including trafficking over 100 grams of cocaine, trafficking over 200 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm without a license, the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

Garcia was ordered held on $4,000 cash bail. If he posts bail, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and remains under house arrest, the release said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.