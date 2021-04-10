Westford man arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine out of his house

A Westford man was arrested Friday after a month-long investigation allegedly revealed he was trafficking large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine from his home, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
Mark Timothy Garcia, 34, was arraigned in Ayer District Court on multiple charges, including charges including trafficking over 100 grams of cocaine, trafficking over 200 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm without a license, the district attorney’s office said in a press release.
Garcia was ordered held on $4,000 cash bail. If he posts bail, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and remains under house arrest, the release said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
Westford police had received numerous tips that Garcia was allegedly dealing drugs out of his home on Cold Spring Road on March 6.
DEA agents and police detectives conducted an investigation and executed a search warrant on his home and car on April 7, the release said. Among the items found during the search were 109 grams of cocaine, 770 tabs of LSD, two bottles of codeine, 10 grams of ketamine, 78 grams of MDMA, five oxycodone pills, 41 grams of crushed amphetamine, six pill bottles full of amphetamine pills and 415 grams of methamphetamine.
“Of the 415 grams of Methamphetamine, approximately 387 grams were clandestinely pressed to resemble trademark “Adderall” pills,” the release said. “These clandestinely pressed Methamphetamine pills are an emergence in the Westford area.”
