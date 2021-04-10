Mass. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths 2,107 cases, 105,458 vaccinations Saturday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85 percent of the 5,202,860 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was less than on Friday, when 112,933 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 105,458 to 4,422,543, state officials reported Saturday.

The total shots administered included 2,695,542 first shots and 1,570,771 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 156,230 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,727,001.

The department, in a separate report, announced 2,107 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 618,054. The department also reported three new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,034.

The DPH said 35,847 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 685 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 111,370 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 19.7 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,806 people, bringing that total to 680,712.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.3 percent.

The department said the rate would be about 4 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.