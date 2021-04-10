At 50, Phil Mickelson walks an Augusta course full of memories, but still wants to keep going

Mickelson didn’t sink the special putt for his wife Amy, rolling it instead about 2 feet past the pin. But he did end up giving her a gift anyway, using two birdies across the back nine to secure the couple two more days at the Masters. With a tap-in for par on 17, and another par on 18, Mickelson combined an up-and-down round of 72 Friday with his 3-over round from Thursday and tucked himself right inside the cut as the weekend begins.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson was striding purposefully up Augusta’s 17th fairway on Friday, a potential 30-foot birdie putt waiting for him on the green, offering an excellent chance to solidify what was a shaky position right near the Masters cut line. He locked eyes with a familiar and favorite face keeping pace to his right, and with a grin, golf’s most famous lefty said, “I’m making that for you.”

With three green jackets in his closet, Mickelson’s connection to Augusta is as strong as any golf course he has ever played, and the memories each of those wins hold, his first ever major title in 2004, his encore dominance two years later, his stirring victory while Amy battled breast cancer in 2010, they are the reasons the Mickelsons call this their favorite golf week of the year. Of course Mickelson was up before sunrise Thursday to watch Lee Elder at the ceremonial first tee; when you grow up with a place, you want to be there when it evolves, too, and there was no chance he was going to miss history.

At 50, Mickelson is in a strange golf place, straddling his own sort of Hogan’s Bridge. He’s a few too many steps away from his youth to be the Hall of Fame player who has five majors and 44 PGA titles to his name, but he’s not quite close enough to the other side to jump full-time into the Champions Tour. Yet as he hovers between his future and his past, Augusta National remains his constant, always here, teasing him with its familiar twists and beguiling turns, telling him he can still maneuver it well enough to win. And even when he eventually crosses that bridge and his PGA days are behind him, Augusta will still be here, having punched a lifetime pass for former champions.

“It’s funny, I remember the first Champions event we went to, we knew every person,” Amy said, walking now toward the 18th green. “In a lot of ways we relate to the time of life of those people the most, having kids, we’re about to be empty nesters. We know them. I’m more of the age of the mothers of the golfers now, not all of them but there’s a big group where I’m closer in age to the moms than the wives.

“So it’s fun to be out there and see all the friends we know. You’re riding a cart for three days and it’s shorter, the pin placements are nicer. It’s a little gentler. And Phil’s out there playing against Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, a stable of players who have been in his life since junior golf. They’re out there and it’s sort of fun. It’s different.

“But would I say Phil is ready to? … No. He’s not ready to go full-time over there. I think the combination is fun and he’s figuring that out. What motivates him is to play out there.”

Phil was pretty good ‘out there’ on Friday, and feels as if his game is approaching the wholeness it needs for him to compete around here. He found himself frustrated mostly by the putts he missed rather than by any physical or mechanical issues from tee to green.

“I’m just making a lot of scoring errors that I just haven’t done,” he said. “I played a great back nine, right? Hit every green, every par 5, but I two-putted every hole. Yeah, I shot 2-under, but I’ve got to make some putts and got to start capitalizing on some of the shots I hit in there close. It’s little things like that, but that’s part of the challenge of the game of golf. It’s part of what I love.”

Even with the crowd at a fraction of its normal size, Mickelson will always draw a larger share of Augusta patrons, because they know they might, at any moment, see him laser a ball through the trees and onto the green for an eagle attempt or swing that lefthanded putter perfectly from 40-plus feet. He is one of the game’s most creative players, and when he finally conquered Augusta and broke through for that first major, he became one of its most respected, too.

When he arrived here this week for his 29th career Masters, he met with reporters for his usual pre-tournament Q&A. Ever engaging and introspective, Mickelson drew laughs for a great story about the Champions Dinner, recounting how he’d won a few bets with fellow champs who doubted his veracity regarding the origins of then-champ Adam Scott’s chosen dessert, the pavlova.

“I said, ‘oh, pavlova, that’s inspired by the great Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova who was touring through New Zealand, Australia, and an Australian chef so inspired by her beautiful movement and tutu, she ended up — he made a dessert after her,’” Mickelson said.

A skeptical room figured he was full of it. But, he explained, “my daughter was a dancer, and she wrote a biography on Anna Pavlova, and I made 32 pavlovas for her class when she was a little girl, and I knew this.”

Of course he collected his winnings. No respectable golfer wouldn’t have. But in their hearts, Phil and Amy know this place has paid them back many times over.

“There’s such an appreciation for everything, [seeing Lee Elder] was a really big deal for Phil,” Amy said. “Just to be part of the evolution of the club, to be part of the evolution of the membership, seeing the evolution yet as much as it changes it stays the same in the way of the love affair and the meaning. It’s so meaningful.

“I’m grateful Phil gets to be part of it forever.”

Like his own personal bridge from the present to the future.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.