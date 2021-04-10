Abington hangs on in thriller over Mashpee

There was no hesitation on the decision by Green Wave coach Jim Kelliher, who sent his offense back onto the field to make the decisive play. Quarterback Eddie Reilly promptly executed a hard count, getting the eager Falcons defense to jump offsides and secure a 25-24 win at Norwell High on Friday night.

NORWELL — With the South Shore League Tobin Division title hanging in the balance, Abington faced a fourth and 1 on its own 31-yard line, clinging to a one-point lead over Mashpee with under two minutes remaining.

Advertisement

“We saw all 11 of their guys come out of the huddle and they were racing and growling and jumping up,” said Kelliher. “All I said was say something and somebody’s gotta go offsides. They did and it hurts them and it helped us. If it didn’t work we would have just tried something else. We were going to run a play if not.”

Mashpee (4-1) entered Friday’s matchup outscoring its opponents 131-6 and found the end zone two minutes into the game on a 7-yard TD run by Caesar Hendricks. Abington answered with a 16-play drive capped by a 10-yard pass from Reilly to tight end Matt D’Ambrosio.t

Abington, the reigning D7 champions, featured four running backs in their rotation and it was Brendan O’Brien who provided a jolt in the first half. The senior capitalized on a short field in the second quarter with a 6-yard TD run to put the Green Wave ahead before returning an interception on the ensuing possession 50 yards for an 18-8 lead.

From there, it turned into a back-and-forth affair. Falcons quarterback Ryan Hendricks connected with Caesar Hendricks for a 30-yard score with 1.9 seconds left in the first half to make it 18-16. After Mashpee recovered an onside kick to begin the second half, Ryan Hendricks wove through defenders for a 30-yard TD run to put the visitors ahead 24-18.

Advertisement

Abington regained the lead on the next possession when running back when Owen Reardon made a spin move at the line of scrimmage that freed him for a 47-yard score and a 25-24 lead.

Mashpee had a pair of drives deep in Abington territory in the fourth quarter, but the Green Wave came up with a pair of crucial fourth down stops. Then when it looked like the Falcons would get one final chance, Abington forced the encroachment on fourth and 1.

“We worked hard to get that win for it to come down to one point,” said Kelliher. “We managed the clock really well and if we made a mistake there it would have been really deadly. We were able to hold onto the ball and not give it to them one more time.”