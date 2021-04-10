Ashland has a good time in holding off previously unbeaten Norwood

“It’s an outstanding league with outstanding coaching,” Ashland coach Andrew MacKay said. “You’ve got to bring it every week. [Norwood] beat Holliston and Holliston just killed us.”

The visiting Clockers dominated time of possession to spoil Norwood’s senior day with a 21-14 win Saturday afternoon, creating a three-way tie between Norwood, Ashland, and Holliston atop the TVL standings with each team scheduled to play one more game next weekend.

NORWOOD — Ashland controlled the clock, so the Clockers were able to continue their quest to defend their Tri-Valley League football championship.

“We needed to get back to our culture of playing hard-nosed football, just establish positive plays. We got our butts kicked last week, so wanted to string a couple of positive plays in a row and our kids met the challenge.”

Ashland's Nick Fish (6) hauls in a pass in front of a pair of Norwood defenders during Saturday's Tri-Valley League win. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In the first half, Ashland (3-1) limited Norwood’s offense and engineered impressive scoring drives of 95 and 80 yards to take an early 14-0 lead. Junior quarterback Luke Herter (8 carries, 45 yards) opened the scoring with a 1-yard sneak in the first quarter and junior Andrew Meleski (15 carries, 96 yards) rumbled for a 6-yard score in the second quarter.

Norwood (3-1) struck back in a flash with Bryan Metayer breaking a 61-yard touchdown run down the sideline to make it a 14-7 game by halftime.

The Mustangs maintained the momentum in the third quarter with a fourth-down stop deep in their territory, then worked their way down the field to tie it on a 1-yard touchdown run from Rob Wladkowski.

Working out of a pistol formation or a Wing-T set, Ashland began to run the ball right down Norwood’s throat, but with the Mustangs selling out to stop the run game, the Clockers used play-action to spring senior running back Gryffin Frink for a 38-yard touchdown reception.

“We ran out of that formation probably 25 times,” MacKay said. “It was run, run, run, inside waiting for that big shot, and the kids executed it.”

Facing fourth and 4 in their territory on their next drive, the Mustangs elected to punt with more than 7 minutes remaining. But the Clockers continued to dictate tempo, working the ball into enemy territory before eventually punting back to Norwood with less than 30 seconds to play.

“It felt comfortable the way our kids were running the ball today,” MacKay said about having a chance to seal it on offense. “[Norwood is] an outstanding team, we just had to do a lot of little things right to compete.”