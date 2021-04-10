Astros are hearing it on the road from trash-talking fans

Angels fans were even more creative. On Tuesday, one dressed as Oscar the Grouch, complete with trash can pants, and took a seat nine rows behind the visitors’ dugout. An inflatable trash can was thrown out of the bleachers onto the warning track the night before followed by the real thing.

In Oakland, enterprising fans managed to smuggle in small metal trash cans and made a racket banging them when the Astros were introduced before the game or when members of the 2017 team came to the plate.

The Houston Astros opened the season with six games on the road and it was clear fans have long memories.

There was no divine help coming, either.

“If you’re looking for a sign from God, the Astros probably stole it!” said one sign at Angel Stadium.

Six down and 75 more on the road to go. It’s going to be a long and loud season for the Astros, especially for Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, and Yuli Gurriel. They are the most prominent members of the 2017 team still on the roster and beneficiaries of a sign-stealing system that included banging on a trash can to signal the hitter what pitch was coming.

The scandal came to light after the 2019 season, which led to general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch being suspended, then fired. The team was fined $5 million and lost four draft picks.

But the players skated, having received immunity for cooperating with MLB investigators.

They largely avoided the in-person wrath of fans last season when spring training was cut short by the pandemic. Then a 60-game regular season was played in empty ballparks.

Now, nearly 3½ years after the ’17 season, comes the retribution.

Manager Dusty Baker, who was hired last season to replace Hinch, thinks it’s over the top.

“You can tell the amount of hostility and the amount of hatred in the stands,” he said. “How many in the stands have never done anything wrong in their life? We paid the price for it. How many people have not cheated on a test or whatever at some point in time? I mean it’s easy if you live in glass houses, but I don’t think anybody lives in glass houses.

“I think that sometimes we need to look at ourselves before you spew hate on somebody else. It’s a sad situation for America, to me, when you hear things. I mean what are the kids supposed to think in the stands? And some of them are kids that are following their parents. It’s sad to me. People make mistakes. We paid for ours, and I wish they’d leave it alone.”

Baker can be a sage. But he’s wrong in saying his players have paid a price. Luhnow, Hinch, and bench coach Alex Cora all did. So did former Astros player Carlos Beltrán, who was fired as manager of the Mets when his prominent role in the scandal came to light.

But the other players reaped the benefits. The Astros didn’t lose their championship or the players their $439,901 World Series shares.

Their punishment, such as it is, will come on the road.

“It’s fine,” said Michael Brantley, who joined the Astros in 2019. “This is a veteran team. They can do whatever they want. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter.”

When Bregman was asked about the booing, he deftly steered around the question and said he was happy to be playing games with fans again.

It’s only going to get worse. The Astros have three games at Yankee Stadium May 4-6 and two games at Dodger Stadium Aug. 3-4. The 2017 Astros beat the Yankees in the ALCS and the Dodgers in the World Series, both in seven games.

There also are seven more games in Anaheim, including a three-game set starting on Aug. 13. Before the pandemic hit last season, Dodgers fans were buying up tickets in Anaheim to boo the Astros. The same could be true this season, especially as capacity increases over time.

Houston’s best defense is playing well. The Astros went into the weekend 6-1 with a plus-31 run differential.

“It’s pretty amazing. Pretty much every part of the game has gone good. Pitching has been good, defense and hitting has been amazing. It will not continue like this the whole year, but it’s a really good start,” said the always honest Zack Greinke.

Baker guided the Astros to the seventh game of the ALCS last season. An “us against the world” mentality plays well for a manager.

Meanwhile, American League ballparks better make sure the trash cans are chained to a post when Houston comes to town.

Third man in?

Devers still has work to do

Rafael Devers has a career .929 fielding percentage. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Red Sox had their infielders taking ground balls before batting practice Tuesday. Rafael Devers was at third base, as you would expect. But so was Bobby Dalbec.

All of Dalbec’s throws to first base were fast and true. Devers had a few of those too. But also some that drifted off target.

In what is now his fifth season in the majors, it’s still not a sure thing that Devers is a third baseman. He was charged with one error through the first seven games but has had a number of throws dug out of the dirt and had twice come close to colliding with shortstop Xander Bogaerts after cutting in front of him trying to make a play.

The Red Sox have been diligent about getting him extra work going back to the early days of spring training and Devers is committed to it. He’s not one of those good hitters who regards defense as a nuisance, he sincerely wants to be better at third base.

There’s a lot riding on it. Devers agreed to a $4.57 million deal in January, avoiding arbitration. As he gets deeper into his career, there’s a lot more value in being a good-hitting third baseman as opposed to being a first baseman or, worse, a designated hitter.

Since his first full season in 2018, Devers is at negative-22 defensive runs saved. That’s the lowest mark for a third baseman by far. Eugenio Suárez of the Reds, at negative-10, is the second worst.

Nobody is expecting Devers to play like Matt Chapman or Nolan Arenado. But being more or less defensively neutral is a reasonable goal.

Devers made an excellent play to steal a hit from Baltimore’s Trey Mancini Thursday and threw from one knee to get a force at second. The Sox hope that’s the start of more consistency.

As for Dalbec, he started the season 2 for 18 with seven strikeouts but has been excellent at first base. His arm is wasted there but his footwork has come a long way.

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ Some sharp-eyed readers asked why the Sox are not using the out-of-town scoreboard on the Green Monster. It’s because two people are required to operate the scoreboard and under COVID-19 protocols, only one person has been cleared for the space.

The National League scoreboard is updated from the warning track and MLB allows only players, umpires, and staff on the field.

▪ The Red Sox have made 18 first-round draft picks since 2010. Eight of those players were no longer in organized baseball as of Opening Day.

Trey Ball (2013), Deven Marrero (2012), Brian Johnson (2012), Pat Light (2012), Henry Owens (2011), Kolbrin Vitek (2010), Bryce Brentz (2010), and Anthony Ranaudo (2010) were signed for $13.4 million and gave the Sox a combined 1.3 WAR.

Most of that came from Johnson, who hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 26, 2019. Johnson was released at his request last August and remains a free agent, although the lefthander has continued to throw in hopes of getting another chance.

▪ Rick Porcello, only 32, remains unsigned. He had a 5.55 ERA over 44 starts for the Red Sox and Mets the last two seasons. But he also had 1.6 WAR. Couldn’t the Orioles or Pirates use him?

Other former Sox players still on the market: outfielders Yoenis Céspedes and Josh Reddick.

Etc.

Duquette suggests some changes

Former Orioles and Red Sox general manager Dan Duquette says pace of play is becoming a problem for MLB. Patrick Semansky

Dan Duquette is riding out the pandemic with his family in the seaside city of Wilmington, N.C. The Dalton native also has been working as a consultant to teams and technology companies since being fired as general manager of the Orioles following the 2018 season.

As Major League Baseball prepares to experiment with rules changes in the minor leagues next month, Duquette was asked what he would like to see based on his long experience in the game.

“Pace of play has been an issue for MLB for a while. The demand for constant entertainment by the fans has been driving that issue,” he said.

“The integrity of the game also is a pretty serious issue MLB has to concern itself with based on what happened with the Astros.”

Duquette thinks both issues could be addressed by improving how the catcher gives signs to the pitcher. To avoid sign stealing or delays caused by using a series of signs, Duquette believes the catcher and pitcher could communicate electronically via wristbands. Or the pitcher with the bench.

NFL coaches communicate with players via headsets. That could be another avenue.

“Speed things up and make it easier for the players,” Duquette said. “I think communication integrity is an important issue. In competition between teams, one team shouldn’t have a competitive edge over the other. It should be the talent of the players on the field.”

This also would help cut down on what Duquette called the “frontier justice” of players taking matters into their own hands if they think a runner on second is stealing signs.

As baseball gets more involved with sports betting, assuring the integrity of the game will be paramount, Duquette pointed out.

The other issue on his mind is the rising strikeout rate and how hitters are losing ground in their eternal battle against pitchers.

“Ted Williams advocated that three balls should be a walk because pitchers had such an advantage,” Duquette said. “That balance is getting further away from the batter. There needs to be more scoring in the game.

“The lack of action and the three true outcomes [strikeouts, walks, and home runs] isn’t that interesting for the fans. Jacob deGrom has improved his velocity several years in a row. That speaks to Williams’s treatise that pitchers have such an advantage.

“I’ve always been a traditionalist. But you have to look at it from an entertainment perspective and be pragmatic. Other sports have acted to make their games more exciting.”

At 62, Duquette is eager to get back involved in the game by working for a team, and not necessarily as a general manager. He has a successful track record in scouting and player development and hopes to put that expertise to use.

“I believe I’ll get another opportunity to work with a team,” Duquette said. “I like what I’m doing now, working with my clients in the sports field and some MLB clubs. But I think I’d bring some skills and experience to a team.”

Extra bases

The Rule 5 Draft of veteran minor leaguers has produced some memorable finds over the years, Roberto Clemente being the most notable. It’s unlikely any future Hall of Famers were picked last Dec. 10, but the first seven picks of that draft broke camp with their new teams. That group includes 22-year-old outfielder Akil Neomon Baddoo, who was 5 of 11 with three extra-base hits and seven RBIs in his first four games for the Tigers, and righthander Garrett Whitlock, who has impressed the Red Sox at every turn since being picked from the Yankees organization … MLB has informed teams that the amateur draft, which starts June 11, will be 20 rounds after being dropped to five last season as a cost-cutting measure. The Red Sox have five of the first 136 picks, starting with No. 4 … Francisco Lindor will make $43.3 million from the Mets this season — $22.3 million in salary and a $21 million signing bonus. He’s certainly well protected in the event of a work stoppage in 2022 … Madison Bumgarner is 1-5 with a 7.28 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 11 starts for the Diamondbacks and has $60 million on his contract from 2022-24 … With access to Canada still tightly controlled, the Blue Jays opened their home schedule Thursday with a 7-5 loss against the Angels at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. The Jays played their home games in Toronto in 2019 and in Buffalo last season. The last team to begin three consecutive seasons in different home ballparks were the 1914-16 Boston Braves. They played at the South End Grounds, Fenway Park, and then Braves Field. The Braves played the first half of the 1915 season at Fenway while Braves Field was being completed. The Blue Jays are expected to stay in Dunedin until June and shift their operations back to Buffalo to escape the heat and late afternoon rain that hits most days … The Dodgers gave David Price a World Series ring even though he opted out of last season. Price plans to auction the ring off and donate the proceeds to The Players Alliance. The ring has 232 diamonds, 53 sapphires, weighs 11 carats, and comes in a box that includes a spinning platform, an interior light, and an LCD screen that plays four minutes of season highlights, complete with sound … The Yankees have used their farm system to make some creative moves. They gave the Red Sox 23-year-old righthander Frank German to take back Adam Ottavino and $8,150,000 of his $9 million salary for this season. Then they sent two prospects to Texas to get Rougned Odor as a lefty hitter off the bench. The Rangers are responsible for all but the prorated minimum of the $27 million Odor has remaining on his contract … Bill Bryk, a longtime scout, died Tuesday at the age of 70. He worked for several teams, including the Diamondbacks for the last 11 seasons, but was best known as a close confidante of the late Kevin Towers when he was running the Padres … Happy birthday to Red Sox game planning coordinator Jason Varitek, who is 49. He remains the only player to play in the Little League World Series, College World Series, MLB World Series, the Olympics, and the World Baseball Classic. Another World Series champion, Trot Nixon, is 47. And Bret Saberhagen is 57. He was 26-17 with a 3.90 ERA for the Sox in his final 62 career starts from 1997-2001.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.