Barnstable football makes a healthy return to field with shutout of Nauset

Junior quarterback Gibson Guimond (12 carries, 101 rushing yards) added a 5-yard run for Barnstable, which played as the Red Hawks for the first time after the school retired its Red Raiders mascot.

Junior Eugene Jordan rumbled for 104 rushing yards on 17 carries and ran for touchdowns of 6, 2 and 24 yards.

Fueled by a 498-day layoff since it last took the field on Thanksgiving 2019, Barnstable opened its season Friday night with a 42-0 statement victory over Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division rival Nauset after missing the first three weeks of the Fall II slate because of COVID-19 protocols.

Barnstable senior Marvin Domino returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and classmate Colin Marczely added a 9-yard TD run. Junior Ayden Edwards ran for a pair of 2-point conversions and Guimond plunged in for another.

The Warriors fell to 0-3.

“I keep saying it was an absolute nightmare at times,” Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said of the wait to kick off the season.

“This senior group is going to have a special place in my heart forever because every time I had to deliver bad news, they were just on to the next day.

“We just wanted to fly around and have fun.

“We always talk about mental toughness and being tough, and they did that throughout the whole ride.”

Whitman-Hanson 17, Hingham 7 — Sophomore Cam Burrows (8-of-12 passing) rushed for a 5-yard score in the first quarter and tossed a 5-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter as the Panthers (2-2) presented 10-year coach Mike Driscoll a victory in his finale.

Senior Cam Cummings powered the ground game with 143 yards on 22 carries.

Driscoll, a 1991 Whitman-Hanson grad who coached 22 years in total, announced his retirement. “It’s been incredible. It’s a dream come true. I grew up watching and playing for this team,” Driscoll said. “Every single one of the kids we’ve had in this program is special to me.”

The emotions were real coaching on the road against Hingham. His family was in the stands, and he was flooded with text messages when the clock struck zero.

“It means everything to me. I always say, family first,” said Driscoll.

Per AD Bob Rodgers, Driscoll made the decision to retire to spend more time with his young family.

“Mike has been an important figure in the lives of hundreds of Whitman Hanson students,” he said in a statement. “He was extremely dedicated and always ran a program that centered focused character building and core educational athletic values.”

Driscoll said seeing the reaction from his players Friday night made it special. “I know I got into coaching for the right reasons,” he said.

Apponequet 21, Old Rochester 0 — John Mahan connected with Cole Dixon for TD tosses of 12 and 8 yards for the Lakers (3-0) in the South Coast Conference contest. Kevin Hughes added a 6-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Boston English 22, Brighton 14 — Junior Terrell Gethers galloped for a 65-yard scoring run in the third quarter and charged in from 19 yards out for the go-ahead score with three minutes remaining for the Blue & Blue (2-3) in the Boston City League game. Jathan Greene had two touchdowns— one rushing and one receiving for Brighton.

Braintree 16, Walpole 0 — Sophomore Ryan Brooks booted a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter, scored from 20 yards out in the third quarter and drilled a pair of extra points in the Bay State Conference win for the host Wamps (2-2). James Terrier converted a 1-yard keeper in the second quarter.

Central Catholic 17, Andover 0 — Junior quarterback Ayden Pereira tossed TD passes to Mathias Latham (21 yards) and Justice McGrail (13 yards) and the third-ranked Raiders (3-0) were stellar defensively in the Merrimack Valley Conference win over the visiting Golden Warriors (3-2). Nick Mazzie kicked a 31-yard field goal.

Concord-Carlisle 30, Newton South 0 — The host Patriots (1-3) jumped out to a 23-0 first-half lead highlighted by Tyler Jameau returning a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown. Jordan Corbett (3 yards), Brian Jennings (5 yards) and Eddie Jelin (15 yards) each had rushing scores in the Dual County League shutout.

Dighton-Rehoboth 14, Somerset Berkley 6 — Aidan O’Connor had a 40-yard run late in the fourth quarter to help the Falcons (3-0) seal the win over the Blue Raiders (2-2) in the South Coast tilt.

Dover-Sherborn 17, Medway 0 — Junior Grady Russo sparked a second-quarter attack with an audible at the line, and a 60-yard TD strike to Johnny Bennett for the Raiders (3-1). Senior Aidan Britt followed up with a 2-yard rushing score. Junior Henry Murphy kicked a 36-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. On defense, senior Nick Rinaldi recorded 2.5 sacks and eight tackles against Medway (3-1) in the Tri-Valley League Small win.

Fairhaven 14, Greater New Bedford 0 — Peter Joseph threw touchdown passes to Alex DeAlmeida (6 yards) and Jason Motta (19 yards) for the host Blue Devils (3-0) in South Coast Conference action.

Holbrook/Avon 28, Atlantis Charter 8 — Daveon Scott needed only four rushing attempts to power Holbrook/Avon (2-1) with three touchdowns and 75 total yards. Scott rushed for first-quarter scores of 36 and 14 yards, and added a 20-yard TD in the second quarter after Brady Sheehan’s 11-yard rushing TD.

Lowell Catholic 21, Latin Academy 0 — Jakob Flores rushed for a 35-yard score and tossed touchdown passes of 25 and 75 yards to Declan Doneghy as the visiting Crusaders (4-1) handed the Dragons (4-1) their first loss of the season. Led by Bobby Cielake (12 tackles, 3 sacks), the Lowell Catholic defense held Latin Academy to less than 150 yards of total offense.

Mansfield 26, Attleboro 0 — Senior Cincere Gill scored on touchdown runs of 15, 3, and 45 yards to propel the second-ranked Hornets (4-0) to the Hockomock League win.

Marblehead 40, Danvers 0 — Junior Joshua Robertson had a hand on three touchdowns — scoring on a 3-yard run as well as throwing TD passes of 5 and 37 yards as the No. 12 Magicians (5-0) remained unbeaten. Sophomore Connor Cronin had a pair of scores, the 5-yard reception and a 65-yard interception return for a TD.

Milford 28, Stoughton 21 — Tyler Lane scored on a 22-yard draw with 1:59 left to put the visiting Scarlet Hawks (4-1) past the Black Knights (3-2) in the Hockomock League. Carter Scudo scored twice on the ground including a 52-yard scamper in the second quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Newburyport 35, Pentucket 6 — Finn Sullivan fired touchdown passes of 24, 9, and 15 yards and scored on a 20-yard keeper for the Clippers (3-2) in the Cape Ann League contest. Trevor Ward opened the scoring with a 15-yard run and hauled in two TDs for Newburyport.

North Attleborough 14, Foxborough 10 — Tyler DeMattio scored both touchdowns for the visiting Red Rocketeers (5-0) including the 12-yard go-ahead score in the fourth that clinched the Hockomock Davenport Division title.

North Reading 33, Triton 26 — Jack Donohue scored on runs of 1 and 15 yards and Brian Heffernan tossed TD passes of 59 and 13 yards to lead the Hornets (3-2) to the Cape Ann win. Kyle Scibetta had three touchdowns for Triton (0-4) including a 65-yard reception from Kyle Odoy.

O’Bryant 20, South Boston/Burke 0 — Lloydell Johnson rushed for a 3-yard score and caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Luke Maffeo (2 TDs) to help the visiting Tigers improve to 3-1 in the Boston City League.

Plymouth South 27, Scituate 22 — Turnovers cost the previously-unbeaten Sailors (3-1). Jack Condon had a pair of touchdowns for Plymouth South (3-1) in the Patriot Fisher League game — including a first-quarter 60-yard pick-six. Anthony Loranger put the game out of reach with a 35-yard fumble return for a TD with 5:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rockland 49, Randolph 0 — Joe Nguyen broke off a 69-yard touchdown run, Cullen Rogers found Patrick Moriarty for a 39-yard score, and Nick Leander punched in a 3-yard run in a 22-point second quarter that helped the host Bulldogs (5-0) stay unbeaten with the nonconference victory.

Shawsheen 21, Essex Tech 20 — The visiting Rams (3-2) staved off a second-half comeback effort by Essex Tech (1-4), denying the hosts go-ahead 2-point try with 1:45 left in regulation for the Commonwealth win. Shawsheen jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the first half, with Diondre Turner scoring on 22- and 12-yard runs, the bookends to a 63-yard strike from Chris Discisio to Nick Benson. Devin LeBron punched in three 1-yard rushes for Essex Tech.

St. Mary’s 28, Bishop Feehan 14 — Ali Barry threw a 30-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 6-yard score for the Spartans (2-2) in Catholic Central action. Derick Coulanges (12 yards) and David Brown (1 yard) each had rushing scores for the Spartans in the win.

Tech Boston 32, East Boston 20 — Dyriece Smith had 17 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns for the host Bears (1-4), who edged past the Jets (4-1). Essau Jackson had a 53-yard touchdown run and four two-point rushes in the Boston City League win.

Wayland 28, Chelmsford 6 — Jaison Tucker racked up rushing touchdowns of 10, 3, and 4 yards for the Warriors (4-1) in the nonleague road win. Tucker finished with 170 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Weymouth 34, Brookline 0 — Senior captain James Cassidy powered the host Wildcats (1-3) to the Bay State Conference win, rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Winthrop 27, Gloucester 20 — Duke Doherty accounted for three touchdowns — a 6-yard rush, 12-yard pass to Ryan Hovermale, and a 3-yard rush — to lead the No. 19 Vikings (4-0) to the Northeastern Conference South title. Chris Ferrara added a 12-yard rushing score to cap what was a three-score lead in the first half. Brett Gaipo had a 24-yard passing TD and a 1-yard rush, and Quinten Ulrich had a 71-yard kick return for a TD for Gloucester (3-2).

