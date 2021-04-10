Bishop Fenwick routs Archbishop Williams after early stumble

Defensive end Lorenzo Jackson picked off Fenwick quarterback Chrys Wilson on just his third drop back of the game, setting the Bishops (3-2) up in the red zone. But the Crusaders (4-0) surrendered only a 28-yard field goal to Adam Stelljes, creating what Fenwick coach David Woods described as an abnormally calm feeling on his team’s sideline.

After surrendering its first points of the season in the first half, the 13th-ranked Crusaders turned on the afterburners and never looked back against Archbishop Williams in a 45-3 runaway in Catholic Central play.

Advertisement

“When we held them to a field goal, it was very calm,” Woods said. “No one was yelling or screaming, everyone was very calm. There was no panic by any stretch.”

With good reason. The Crusaders controlled every facet of the game from there on, beginning with Tucker Destino’s 8-yard rushing touchdown to put his team ahead for good on its ensuing drive.

Wilson overcame his early error with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Stefano Fabiano midway through the second quarter, and after a Jake Connolly interception gave the Crusaders a short field to work with, Michael Hatch punched it in from 7 yards out for a 21-3 Fenwick lead. Destino had a second rushing touchdown from 3 yards out with 1:11 left in the half for a 28-3 advantage at the break.

Wilson threw a second touchdown pass, this time to Connolly – who also had over 100 total yards over three punt returns – before Jacob Vargus scored his first varsity touchdown from a yard away and Aidan Dwyer kicked a 26-yard field goal to complete the onslaught for the Crusaders in the second half.

“This was supposed to be their year,” Woods said of his team, noting their narrow loss in the 2019 Division 6 title game against Ashland. “But for them to have the success they’re having, it’s fun for us as coaches to see it. It’s gratifying.”