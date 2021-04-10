Bryson DeChambeau (67) finally gets the round he expected to play

Things didn’t get much better on the first day of the 2021 tournament, but on Friday, DeChambeau finally got the Masters round he expected. His 5-under-par 67 was a drastic improvement on the 4-over 76 he managed in round one, and together, the 1-over total puts DeChambeau only six shots off the lead, held by Justin Rose.

After famously using his top-ranked driving status to claim last November that par at Augusta should be 67 for him rather than the 72 it is for everyone else, DeChambeau left the course after the one-time fall 2020 Masters with his tail between his legs, unable to use that length to his advantage at all.

AUGUSTA, GA. — Bryson DeChambeau looks like Superman and plays like Thor, but that hadn’t stopped Augusta National from overpowering him instead of him overpowering the course.

Advertisement

Maybe it was just a matter of respect, as the man who mentioned that 67 last year was nowhere to be heard on Friday.

“Clearly the par was 74 for me last year,” DeChambeau said. “But I would say for the most part, I would say this golf course is an amazing, spectacular, challenging venue and championship. One of the most amazing things about this place is that it can turn on you real quick when you least expect it. For example, last year in November you had a lot of guys going low and this year, that’s not the case.”

In other words: “I’m sorry.”

Now, DeChambeau wants to keep his momentum going.

“The weekend, anything can happen,” he said. “If I go 5-under, 5-under, maybe even more than that, you never know. I view it as I’ve got eight great shots at some par-5s if I hit the driver well, and I think I make a couple birdies on some par-4s and take it easy on the difficult holes, I’ll be fine.

Advertisement

“I finally felt like I was seeing lines out there for the first time in five years it feels like, or five times I’ve played it in tournament conditions. That excites me for sure. I think if I could just ball strike it a little bit better. Felt like my iron play was great. We didn’t hit it long too many times today. I was proud of that. If I can keep myself positive, in a positive mind-set and towards making a lot of birdies, you never know.”

No defense for the champion

For the third time in the last five Masters, the defending champion failed to make the cut, with 2020 champ Dustin Johnson on the outside looking in. Johnson had no one to blame but himself, bogeying three of his final four holes to finish at 3-over for the day and 5-over for the tournament, two over the cut.

The world’s top-ranked golfer, who set a Masters record by winning at 20-under last November, insisted the pressure to defend had nothing to do with his poor play, especially down the stretch.

“No, not really. I mean, it’s still kind of the same,” he said. “Obviously a lot less stressful walks, but still, obviously I wanted to be around for the weekend. I like this golf course. I feel like I play it very well. I just didn’t putt very good. It’s pretty simple.”

It’s only the 12th time in Masters history that the defending champ missed the cut, though Sergio Garcia (2017) and Danny Willett (2016) suffered the same fate in recent years.

Advertisement

The cutting edge

Johnson was far from alone among big-name golfers to go home Friday, a list that included Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. Those two have eight majors between them, but for at least one more year, no green jackets.

Koepka had an excuse, hobbling as he was around the course, occasionally sitting on the wooden log benches that are behind each tee box. He finished 5-over after playing only three weeks after having knee surgery, missing the cut at a major after a streak of 24 straight. McIlroy just can’t seem to figure out Augusta, managing only four birdies among his 36 holes and finishing 6-over.

Wolff is disqualified

American Matthew Wolff was disqualified after turning in a wrong score. A statement from competition committee chairman James B. Hyler Jr. said, “Following his second round, Matthew Wolff returned a scorecard with a hole score lower than he actually made on hole 17. He was subsequently disqualified under Rule 3.3b(3).”

The end of a putter

Si Woo Kim of South Korea is solidly in contention after turning in a 4-under round Friday, sitting with the group of six players just three shots off the lead. But that didn’t stop Kim from breaking his putter in frustration on the 14th hole Friday, slamming it into the ground after a 3-putt and bending the head. Forced to use his 3-wood the rest of the way, he did an impressive job parring every hole.

Advertisement

Champ sizzles

Cameron Champ, whose profile has been raised so much at this tournament, moved himself onto the leaderboard as well, a 4-under round Friday setting him up to tee off at 1:40, alongside Kim.

“I got going in a nice groove,” Champ said.

















Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.