Career night for Jayson Tatum, and Celtics needed every point to win

The Celtics did not squander their chance to eclipse .500, and chance to gain much-needed momentum heading on a West Coast road trip, staving off the Timberwolves, 145-136, when Tatum and Kemba Walker hit big shots in the overtime. The Celtics won despite an abysmal defensive first half, and then a late breakdown that allowed Minnesota to score 13 points in the final 2:41 of regulation.

With an array of acrobatic layups, stepback 3-pointers, and midrange jumpers, the fourth-year forward carried the Celtics. But it was not without drama as Boston blew a late 11-point lead and was forced to overtime with so much at stake.

The Celtics were on the brink of another embarrassing loss, trailing by 17 early in the third quarter to the league-worst Minnesota Timberwolves, who played nothing like an alsoran for the first 30 minutes. With his team needing a lift, Jayson Tatum picked the perfect time to turn into his absolute offensive best.

Tatum scored his 50th point on a driving dunk to open the overtime period, and Walker gave the Celtics cushion with a pair of 3-pointers. Minnesota played valiantly, depending on D’Angelo Russell — who banked in the tying 3 with 9.7 seconds left in regulation — for 26 points. Former All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 30 points despite constant paint battles with Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson, and Robert Williams.

Observations from this game:

⋅ The Celtics finished 4-3 on this key seven-game homestand, with consecutive wins over the Timberwolves and Knicks to improve to 27-26. With how tight the Eastern Conference is, the win was a critical one, especially with the Knicks (26-27) and Hawks (28-25) also rallying to win on Friday.

⋅ Friday was a struggle for Walker, who through three quarters was 0-for-5 from the 3-point line with 4 points. Walker started the fourth quarter with a midrange jumper, and then added a 3-pointer and two free throws during the 12-3 run to begin the fourth. But his early-game troubles are becoming a concern. He missed several open looks and appeared hesitant to attack the rim, instead forcing passes while in the air.

He finished with 17 points on 5-for-14 shooting, adding 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

⋅ The Timberwolves used mostly zone defense throughout the game, and the Celtics had a difficult time scoring in stretches. The zone should look familiar. Minnesota’s head coach is Chris Finch, an assistant with the Toronto Raptors last season who helped institute the zone that brought Toronto back in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

⋅ Stevens felt inclined to use Thompson despite him picking up his third foul early in the second quarter. The Celtics were getting gashed defensively in the paint, and Robert Williams struggled to defend the pick-and-roll. Stevens’s gamble worked. Thompson did not pick up his fourth foul in the first half and had a couple of nice offensive plays during the Boston rally.

⋅ With the Celtics having three big men in their rotation with Thompson, Williams, and Luke Kornet, Tacko Fall was placed on the inactive list. The Celtics have to choose 15 players to dress for each game. When Evan Fournier returns, Tremont Waters is likely headed back to the inactive list.

⋅ The Timberwolves entered with the league’s worst record, but it’s hard to figure out why. Minnesota has two No. 1 overall picks — Towns and Anthony Edwards — along with second overall pick Russell and lottery pick Ricky Rubio.

It was Edwards’ first appearance against the Celtics and he looks as good as advertised, mixing athleticism with a solid perimeter game. He finished with 24 points on just 12 shots, along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.