Chisholm homers off deGrom, says heater on ‘lighter side’

“Some people's 100 is a little lighter,” he added. “To me, it felt like he was on the lighter side.”

“People were saying, ‘It’s an angry 100, it gets on you,'” the Marlins' brazen, blue-haired Bahamian said. “It didn’t really get on me like I was expecting."

Safe to say, Miami's youngsters don't scare easily.

Chisholm hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time, and the Marlins blanked the New York Mets 3-0 Saturday.

DeGrom (0-1) matched a career best with 14 strikeouts over eight innings, the 23-year-old Rogers (1-1) fanned 10 in six and the teams combined for 28 overall.

DeGrom looked unhittable early — until the 23-year-old Chisholm barreled a 100.4 m.p.h, 0-2 fastball thrown above the strike zone. The left-handed hitter’s drive reached the second deck in right field for a 1-0 lead and was estimated at 402 feet.

Rogers outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against him in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. This was his second.

“Best in baseball, Jacob deGrom is,” Rogers said. “You really have to bring your best and then some. To see me and our whole team go out and compete with the best, it just shows you how good we are.”

New York closer Edwin Díaz relieved deGrom and struggled. Starling Marte hit a leadoff double and scored the next at-bat on a single by Jesús Aguilar. Miguel Rojas added an RBI single before Díaz was pulled and booed off the mound.

Braves’ Chris Martin on injured list with shoulder issue

The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The move on Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, came after Martin’s workout on Friday showed ongoing problems. He complained of numbness in his fingers and was forced to leave a relief appearance Sunday at Philadelphia.

“He just had some discomfort still,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “It wasn’t going to work so we had to shut him down for a period.”

When asked if Martin’s shoulder is the problem, Snitker said, “When he went and tried to throw yesterday, all of a sudden it became a concern. We were hoping yesterday was going to go good.”

Martin had been expected to join left-hander Will Smith at the back of Atlanta’s bullpen. Martin allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings and had one save in 19 games in 2020.

García, Brewers end Cards’ four-game win streak

Avisail Garcia's five-RBI afternoon helped the Brewers snap the Cardinals four-game win streak. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty

Avisaíl García homered, doubled, and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 9-5, ending the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak. Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games. García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh. His five RBIs marked his most since he drove in six on May 20, 2017 as a member of the White Sox. Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth... Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3. Crawford also came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 win in Friday’s home opener. Ben Bowden (0-2) relieved Chi Chi González and surrendered consecutive walks to Alex Dickerson and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores before Crawford’s second homer of the season. Ryan McMahon had put the Rockies ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

