A decade ago, Rory McIlroy’s meltdown at the Masters led to my fight for equality in the workplace

Our memories were surely different, but connected all the same, tying a Masters moment from a decade ago to one I still get asked about today, when the attempt to cover McIlroy’s Sunday meltdown turned into my own fight for equality in the workplace.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The image wasn’t quite the same, but the symmetry was obvious. Rory McIlroy had to feel it. I know I did.

In what has become one of the Masters’ more unfortunate “traditions like no other,” McIlroy was back on Augusta National’s 10th hole Friday wearing a look of confusion and frustration, stranded on the very same hole that crushed his dreams a decade ago. This year, it was because of a second shot from the fairway that was swallowed by a grove of azaleas; ten years ago, it came after a drive that hooked, clanked off a tree barely 100 yards away, and settled in front of a cluster of white cabins tucked behind the fairway.

Where Friday’s stakes merely cost McIlroy a chance to make the 2021 cut (the double-bogey pushed him to 8 over par), the triple-bogey disaster in 2011 cost him a green jacket. He’d been leading by 4 when Sunday dawned, but a back nine 43 and an unprecedented Sunday 80 remains the worst final round for any 54-hole leader in Masters history.

He was crushed. He was compelling, fighting back the 21-year-old tears even a phone call with his mother couldn’t stem.

And in the eyes of a columnist then on assignment for The Bergen Record (N.J.), he was the story.

Unfortunately, in the course of reporting on McIlroy’s awful day, I became the story, too, barred from following McIlroy into the locker room, prevented by an ill-informed security guard from joining my colleagues to continue interviewing the eventual 15th-place finisher, only because of the mistaken belief that women were not allowed in. With women still barred from being members at Augusta, the assumption was too easy to make.

But where the 10 years since haven’t changed McIlroy’s Masters fortunes — he remains a green jacket short of the Grand Slam (even as he accumulated four other majors, including a record-setting US Open victory just months later in 2011) — the way things are done at Augusta has. Sixteen months after that incident, the club would finally admit its first two women members. Across the next seven years, it would even develop and add a women’s amateur event leading up to the Masters.

My particular experience wasn’t likely to have moved the needle, but given its timing just as the last vestiges of the old-school Hootie Johnson-era “point of a bayonet” defiance to female membership were dying, it remains a guidepost in my own journalistic experience, a touchstone reminder of where we’ve been, where we were, and where we continue to go.

***

The day started with so much promise, with McIlroy having lit up Augusta across three days. A magnificent 65 Thursday, a 69 Friday, a 70 Saturday, putting him 12 under and four shots clear of the field. It was only a matter of time until the coronation of this young golfer with the curly locks and freckled face as the game’s next big star. The lad from Northern Ireland took over the oft-staid Augusta grounds with infectious joy, powerful drives, and an oh-so-creative approach to the greens.

But what started on the 10th got worse from there. McIlroy four-putted at Amen Corner for a double-bogey on 12. He doubled over in shock after an errant tee shot on 13, as if he knew, right then, his dream was over. As galleries thinned and his deficit burgeoned, he trudged along the final holes in agony.

By the time he was on the 17th fairway, a small group of reporters had gathered to chronicle those final steps of disappointment. While Charl Schwartzel worked up ahead to outlast Jason Day and Adam Scott and secure his first major win, McIlroy worked in relative silence, the dream of a triumphant, cacophonous trip up 18 long since evaporated.

In those days, the scoring hut was located off the 18th green, unlike its present-day location adjacent to the main clubhouse. Golfers would sign their cards, and upon exiting, stop for interviews. McIlroy was understandably down, but held a brief exchange before walking up the hill and toward the clubhouse. Our group of writers followed, hoping he might pause again at the famous oak tree near the clubhouse, a usual resting place for interviews. But on he went, through the door at the start of the hallway that led to an auxiliary locker room, where he could gather his mail and change his shoes.

But as I brought up the back of the group of maybe a dozen reporters (and the only woman), a security guard refused to let me pass, saying women weren’t allowed. Nothing I said could change her mind, not the valid credential around my neck, not the legal precedent that mandated my admittance, not the promise that all reporters are accustomed to going in locker rooms (she felt the need to remind me that people changed their clothes in there), not the appeal to a male supervisor who was just as adamant. With no Masters officials in sight, and no cellphones or other electronics allowed on the course, I had no recourse.

I searched in vain for a better way to tell the story, walking back to the 10th tee in search of a ghost, circling the tree for sightings of any family members or coaches. But nothing. As it happened, my colleagues came to my aid, the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Plaschke sharing his written notes, Tampa Bay’s John Romano later sending me the transcript of his digital recording of what McIlroy had said. Once inside the media center, I sat down to write.

But first I tweeted.

“Bad enough no women members at Augusta,” I wrote. “But not allowing me to join writers in locker room interview is just wrong.”

The reaction was swift, and even in the early days of our understanding of what it meant to go viral, kind of crazy. Fellow reporters wanted a comment. My inbox swelled. Deadlines loomed. Masters media rep Steve Ethun sought me out to extend an apology, making sure everyone knew the mistake did not represent policy. But the issue was real — and connecting the dots from an Augusta National policy that excluded women made that leap all too logical for the security guard in question.

In the end, I wrote my McIlroy column, and I wrote a first-person account of the night. Personal assists went to my friend, colleague, and confidant Kelly Whiteside (who calmed me down, told me turn off my phone and do my job, since everyone was about to read my column the next day) and my then-editor John Connolly, who guided me through that coverage throughout the night.

I talked to my family, and I know the lesson to my son Kevin, then a college junior on the track team at Manhattan, resonates to this day: “When people say, ‘Hey be nice, that could be your mom,’ ” this actually was his mom, caught in a firestorm of ugly tweets and awful blowback.

Of course the issue was never about whether I belonged in the locker room — the law had said as much since 1978, when Melissa Ludtke, a Massachusetts native working for Sports Illustrated, was the plaintiff in a victorious suit against Major League Baseball and the Yankees.

If that’s where the work gets done, then that’s where we need to be. But the argument raged on anyway, one that, maddeningly, continues to get litigated in the court of public opinion.

It was well after midnight when myself and two friends from USA Today, Christine Brennan and Gary Mihoces, walked toward Augusta’s exit, making our way straight down the massive main thoroughfare that, back then, was used by patrons and reporters alike. The lone security guard yelled at us to use the single-file exit gate instead, yet another unnecessary distinction as there was no need to do so, no badge to scan, no crowd to avoid. Exhausted and done, we just kept walking. That’s when Gary wrapped it all in a bow.

“Now they’re trying to stop women from leaving Augusta National,” he said.

We laughed, and lived to tell the story, a story that thankfully, has only gotten better with time.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.