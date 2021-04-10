Despite high COVID-19 outbreak, Canucks want shot to finish season

The Vancouver Canucks are recovering from the NHL’s worst COVID-19 outbreak and believe they can complete the pandemic-condensed season. An outbreak has ripped through the team over the past week and a half with 25 people — 21 players and four members of the coaching staff — testing positive, and one additional player being deemed a close contact. General manager Jim Benning said Friday many of the players are feeling better.

Blue Jackets’ Werenski done for the year

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is out for the rest of the season and scheduled for sports hernia surgery, the latest blow to a team that has fallen out of playoff contention and is expected to sell at the NHL trade deadline. Werenski was placed on injured reserve and is set for surgery next week ... The Nashville Predators placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve in just one of their updates on an injury list that keeps growing longer.

BASEBALL





Dodgers receive World Series bling

The Los Angeles Dodgers received their World Series rings in front of the loyal hometown fans who didn’t get to witness their 2020 championship run in person. Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers collected their jewelry before Los Angeles’ home opener. The team also raised a championship banner behind center field to the roars of a Chavez Ravine crowd that made up for its pandemic-limited numbers with joyous noise.

Judge pulled from lineup

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of New York’s lineup for the second straight game with soreness in his left side. The Yankees were also without third baseman Gio Urshela for the series opener after he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from a coronavirus vaccination ... The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team ... The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a bruised left calf ... Free agent pitcher David Carpenter has been suspended for one year for violating the minor league joint drug prevention and treatment program. A person familiar with the matter said Carpenter’s ban was for refusing to take a test.

NCAA





Volleyball coaches claiming disparity

Women’s college volleyball coaches are raising concerns about conditions at the NCAA tournament scheduled to begin next week, echoing complaints over NCAA disparities between its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that sparked widespread anger. The NCAA on Thursday night issued three statements defending its handling of what some coaches said were inadequate changing facilities, practice courts and a lack of game broadcasts. The NCAA women’s volleyball tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Omaha after being postponed from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gonzaga’s Ayayi declares

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft and will skip his senior season. The school said Ayayi will hire an agent and pursue a professional career. Ayayi was a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award this season.

SOCCER





U.S. set to face Sweden

The U.S. national team continues its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics by playing the team that knocked the Americans out of the Brazil Games. The United States plays Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm. The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Sweden went on to play in the final in Rio de Janeiro but fell to Germany.

Arminia Bielefeld outlasts Bundesliga

Arminia Bielefeld escaped the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 1-0 win over a Freiburg team which was depleted by bans and the coronavirus. Freiburg’s Baptiste Santamaria scored an own goal in the 68th minute when Masaya Okugawa’s shot at a corner deflected off his head, leaving the goalkeeper too little time to react.

MISCELLANY





Lorenzo Sonego advances at Sardegna Open

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego rallied past Yannick Hanfmann 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 for a spot in the Sardegna Open semifinals... In what should have been a spring tuneup, Katie Ledecky instead sent a warning shot heard around the swimming world, blazing to an easy 200-meter win at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo, Calif., and making clear that regardless of the distance, she’s still very much a contender every time she gets on the starting blocks.



