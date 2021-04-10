Devonte Medley leads the charge as Brockton beats Bridgewater-Raynham to win inaugural Southeast Conference title

“It means a lot,” Medley said. “This is the first Southeast Conference championship and we won the first one.”

Brockton’s senior quarterback scored his team’s first three touchdowns as the Boxers claimed the first-ever Southeast Conference championship Saturday, with a 28-19 victory in Dan Buron’s final game as head coach of Bridgewater-Raynham.

On a sun-splashed Marciano Stadium turf, the Boxers held B-R senior running back Anthony Morrison to a season-low 142 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries, while Medley proved he deserves equal billing, rushing for 122 yards and passing for 96. He scored on runs of 20, 4, and 20 yards.

“He’s a great leader and a great quarterback,” said Brockton coach Peter Colombo. “Unbelievable player. Just such a joy to coach and watch play. Our whole senior group, we knew they were special. I wish we had six more games. I really do. Because this is the group to do it with.”

Brockton's Noah Olowu (left) loses the ball as Bridgewater-Raynham's Anthony Morrison moves in to deny the catch. DebeeTlumacki

While Brockton never trailed, it also couldn’t pull away from B-R. Each time the Boxers scored, the Trojans answered, until a key red zone stop in the game’s final three minutes.

After B-R’s defense forced the only three-and-out of the game, the Trojans found themselves trailing, 21-19, with only 47 yards between them and the end zone. A 27-yard pass from junior Nolan DeAndrade to senior Van Donnelly set up a first down on Brockton’s 16-yard line. Two rushes later, B-R had just 8 yards to go.

But Brockton’s defense stood strong, stuffing Morrison for no gain on third and 2 before senior linebacker Rodrigo Lima brought quick pressure from the left end on fourth down, forcing a quick throw and an incompletion.

“That was a great stop by our defense,” Medley said. “That right there set the tone for the rest of the game. … When the defense got that, we had the momentum.”

“We needed that,” Colombo agreed. “The defense had to make some stops and we wore them down. When you’re playing that type of football it’s tiring on those long drives. We were able to hang with them and get a stop at the right time.”

Brockton got the ball back with 5:38 to go and plans to run the clock down. But Lima had a better idea, breaking through the line for a 44-yard run down to the 16. Noah Olowu ran it in on the next play and Zachary Santos kicked the extra point to make it a two-score game, essentially sealing the victory.

“Rodrigo, we challenged him,” Colombo said. “He wanted to have a great game. He’s another one of our seniors who I’m very proud of.”

With Morrison’s big-play capabilities nullified by Brockton’s swarming defense, B-R took to the air with DeAndrade. He finished with 137 passing yards, connecting with fellow junior Ryan Breheny on a pair of touchdown passes (15 and 63 yards).

“I told him right after the game — he’s never started in a varsity football game for this year — so for him to step up and lead us the way he did, especially in the game today, I’m very, very proud of him,” Morrison said of DeAndrade. “The future is very bright for him.”

For Buron, there was an emotional moment following the final whistle as he shed a few tears while taking photos with his team and put his arms around senior captains Billy Donnelly and Andrew Denneno while walking his Trojans off the field for the final time. Buron spent 28 years as the Trojans head coach, reaching seven Super Bowls and winning two (1998 and 2000). He lost to Brockton in his first Super Bowl appearance in 1996, then beat the Boxers for his first title in 1998. Both of those Brockton teams were coached by Armond Colombo, Peter’s father.

Dan Buron wipes away tears after coaching Bridgewater-Raynham for the final time after 28 years on the sideline. DebeeTlumacki

“Danny beat me more than I beat him,” Colombo said. “It’s nice to get this last one. His career is what it is. It’s phenomenal. My hat is off to him. Much respect.”