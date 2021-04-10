Flyers come back in the third period to upend Bruins

Couturier’s goal, 6:59 into the third period, snapped a 2-2 tie and led the desperate Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Bruins at Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA — The Bruins lost yet another defenseman on Saturday afternoon, Matt Grzelyck exiting the lineup after appearing to take an inadvertent elbow to the head by Flyer center Sean Couturier in the first period.

The loss was also the first defeat for rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman since making his NHL debut here on Tuesday (a 4-2 win) and following that with a win two nights later in Washington (4-2). The ex-UMaine goaltender allowed three goals on 23 shots.

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins (21-11-6), who get right back to work Sunday night with the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

Travis Konecny pulled the Flyers even, 1-1, with his strike at 11:51 of the first. The Flyers, desperate to remain in the NHL East payoff race, moved ahead with 2:14 remaining in the first when Shayne Gostisbehere drove the lane and provided a redirect of Konecny’s shot on the power play.

DeBrusk provided the 2-2 equalizer at 11:45 of the second, set up by Craig Smith’s blind backhand feed for a quick snap from the inner edge of the left wing circle. Smith has been hot of late: 1-9—10 over the last seven games.

The Bruins began the day minus Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, two of their top blueliners. Grzelcyk of late had partnered with fellow BU Terrier McAvoy on the club’s No. 1 defensive pairing.

McAvoy, according to coach Bruce Cassidy, is not expected to play Sunday night. Carlo exited the lineup just over a week ago and his return to play is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.





