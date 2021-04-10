Game 8: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox continue their three-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. The pitching matchup is a rematch of last Sunday’s game at Fenway as Garrett Richards gets his second start for the Sox and lefty Bruce Zimmerman makes his Camden Yards debut.

Richards had a poor start in his first outing, yielding six earned runs in two-plus innings. Zimmerman pitched well, allowing three earned runs on four hits in six innings. The Red Sox enter Saturday night’s contest on a four-game winning streak.