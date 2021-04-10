Game 8: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox continue their three-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. The pitching matchup is a rematch of last Sunday’s game at Fenway as Garrett Richards gets his second start for the Sox and lefty Bruce Zimmerman makes his Camden Yards debut.
Richards had a poor start in his first outing, yielding six earned runs in two-plus innings. Zimmerman pitched well, allowing three earned runs on four hits in six innings. The Red Sox enter Saturday night’s contest on a four-game winning streak.
Lineups
RED SOX (4-3): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 27.00)
ORIOLES (4-3): TBA
Pitching: LHP Bruce Zimmerman (1-0, 4.50)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Zimmerman: Martinez 2-5, Bogaerts 1-5, Verdugo 0-5, Arroyo 1-4, Dalbec 0-4, Renfroe 1-3, Gonzalez 0-3, Vazquez 1-2, Devers 0-2, Plawecki 1-1, Hernandez 0-1
Orioles vs. Richards: Mullins 2-2, Mancini 1-2, Ruiz 1-2, Santander 1-2, Franco 1-1, Sisco 1-1, Galvis 0-1, Mountcastle 0-1
Stat of the Day: Per the Globe’s Julian McWilliams, Rafael Devers has 10 career home runs at Camden Yards.
Notes: J.D. Martinez’s RBI on Thursday was the 750th of his career. He has a hit in all seven games this season and five of them are multi-hit games ... Richards is 0-2 with a 3.50 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) at Camden Yards ... Zimmerman is an Ellicott City, Md. native, located about 25 minutes west of Baltimore ... The Red Sox’ winning streak is their longest since a five-gamer from Aug. 13-18, 2019.