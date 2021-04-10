Ipswich rolls Lynnfield with smash-mouth run game

With that core setting the tone, Ipswich piled up 262 yards on the ground while attempting just three passes — with Aidan Arnold hooking up with Justin Bruhm for scoring strikes of 32 and 20 yards — and rumbled to a convincing 33-7 victory over Lynnfield (4-1).

That starts with senior tackles Aiden Lewis and Jack Wile, along with the interior work of senior centers Nate Stevens and Jack DeGrappo, and guards Jack Gillis (junior) and Joe Parro (senior). Senior tight end Nikhil Walker too.

In a showdown of unbeatens for the Cape Ann League title, the Ipswich football team leaned on its strength at the line of scrimmage.

Senior captain Cole Terry churned out 153 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for the Tigers (4-0), who can close out an unbeaten season next week against Manchester Essex. Bruhm also had an interception in the first quarter.

“With our offense, we don’t want to throw the ball at times, we want to throw it when it’s convenient for us,” Ipswich coach Kevin Fessette said.

Ipswich’s wing-T style of offense fits the players, who have all bought into the scheme. The Tigers wear down foes with their ground game. In addition to Terry’s 8 yards per carry, junior David Lonergan added 61 yards on eight carries.

“We followed the game plan: we played our style of football, which is smash mouth,” said Wile, a captain. “We didn’t want to get their offense on the field, we just wanted to keep running the ball right down their throat.”

With only 33 players on the varsity squad, the Tigers’ offensive line paved the way, creating large holes that resulted in effective runs. The physicality of the Tigers’ front shone through, as all six offensive linemen wanted to win the line of scrimmage each snap.

“Our guys really buy into smash-mouth football,” Ipswich offensive line coach Peter Ginolfi said. “They aren’t lugs either, they are athletes. We have three offensive linemen on our kickoff team — you really don’t see that much.”

The Tigers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, recovering the ball and pushing it down the field for a score on their opening drive. From there, the game was all Tigers.

“Our goal was to jump out early,” Fessette said. “Everything just starts falling away from you when you start to fall behind. Not giving up the big play to get the momentum...if you keep away from that stuff, it’s very frustrating. We’ll live and die by the four yards and a cloud of dust - a lot of teams don’t do that.”



