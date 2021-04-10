Jason Hall, Durfee go over the top in season-ending rout of rival New Bedford

“He’s a special player and a special kid,” Durfee coach Taylor Brown said. “That doesn’t come from not working hard. He’s in the weight room every day and if he’s not with us, he’s working out on his own getting better.

Hall ran for 237 yards and five touchdowns Saturday afternoon for the Hilltoppers in their 48-7 win over Southeast Conference rival New Bedford in the teams’ 111th “Thanksgiving Day” rivalry game.

NEW BEDFORD — Thanks in part to junior Jason Hall’s special season, the Durfee football team clinched its first winning season since 2005.

With scoring plays of 37 and 42 yards, Hall helped the Hilltoppers (3-2) race out to a 21-7 lead at halftime before adding touchdowns of 29, 28, and 60 yards on Durfee’s first three plays of the second half.

Advertisement

The final touchdown run put Hall over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He has 1,035 rushing yards in just five games.

“My linemen grew up a lot,” Hall said. “In the beginning, it was rough for them but we fought through and they started blocking great in the third game of the season.

After an 0-2 start, the Hilltoppers reversed their fortunes and went on a run thanks to improved play from guards Ben Haliday and Brian Hayden, tackles Sage Paradis and Wafic El Lakis, and center Elighas Robitaille.

“I give every single yard to my linemen,” Hall said.

Leading up to the game, the Hilltoppers knew what was at stake. In practice, every breakdown was dedicated to the prospect of getting Durfee’s first winning season in 16 years.

“I feel great that the seniors were able to go out on top and get the winning season because they earned every bit of it,” said Brown, in his eighth season as coach.

The Durfee football program finally seems to be on the upswing. From 2008-18, the Hilltoppers went a combined 20-98 before a 4-7 record in 2019 and then this season’s 3-2 mark. For a long time, Brown had a feeling about this particular group of players.

Advertisement

“We’ve been eyeing this group since they were 7 years old in Pop Warner,” Brown said. “Now they’re here with us and we thought all along this would be the group to turn things around.”