J.D. Martinez not in Saturday’s lineup, out with what the Red Sox call a common cold

BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup Saturday night against the Orioles with what the Red Sox described as a common cold. Because of COVID-19 protocols, Martinez had to undergo a rapid test. Manager Alex Cora is confident Martinez’s symptoms aren’t a case of COVID-19.

“We’ll have more information throughout the night or tomorrow morning,” Cora said. “But, obviously, we have to wait. I’ll just wait for the [team doctors] to let me know what’s going on.”