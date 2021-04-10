J.D. Martinez not in Saturday’s lineup, out with what the Red Sox call a common cold

BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup Saturday night against the Orioles with what the Red Sox described as a common cold. Because of COVID-19 protocols, Martinez had to undergo a rapid test. Manager Alex Cora is confident Martinez’s symptoms aren’t a case of COVID-19.
“We’ll have more information throughout the night or tomorrow morning,” Cora said. “But, obviously, we have to wait. I’ll just wait for the [team doctors] to let me know what’s going on.”
The Red Sox can activate one player from the taxi squad roughly 30 minutes prior to first pitch. The list of taxi squadders with the Red Sox are infielder Michael Chavis, outfielder César Puello, catcher Chris Hermann, plus pitchers Ryan Weber and Colten Brewer.
Martinez is hitting .433/.469/.867 with 2 homers and 7 doubles. He is the first Red Sox player and fifth major leaguer with at least one extra-base hit in each of a team’s first seven games.
