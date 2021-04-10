Kiké Hernández goes a long way to answer questions about his hitting

Perhaps that could be a spark for Hernández, who’s hitting .179 in his first 31 plate appearances. Hernández, who signed a two-year deal during the offseason, was out to prove that he could be an everyday player. He had made a name for himself with the Los Dodgers as the ultimate Swiss army knife with his ability to play multiple positions, enabling the Dodgers to play the matchup and employ roster flexibility. Nevertheless, he often only played against lefties. Thus, his playing time came in spurts.

Hernández’s homer came in the bottom of the eighth inning on a 2-and-2 slider from Orioles rookie reliever Tyler Wells . Hernández hooked the pitch to left for a solo shot, capping what was a 7-3 win for the Sox.

The Red Sox, though, believe he can be an everyday player and are giving him every chance to prove it. Hernández is a fixture in the leadoff spot, and he’s as good as advertised in the field. At second, he flashes plus-level hands and range, offering Xander Bogaerts an elite double play partner that he hasn’t seen since Dustin Pedroia. In center field, he gives the Red Sox range, solid reads, and a strong arm.

Yet his bat still remains his biggest question mark.

“We need him to keep controlling the strike zone and stay in the middle of the ballpark,” Cora said after the game Thursday. “If he can do that, he’ll be OK.”

Hernández hasn’t made much solid contact in the first week, which, as Cora alluded to, is directly connected to his approach. Hernández is pulling the ball at a 54.5 percent clip. Cora said that Hernández is at his best when he gets the ball in the air, but the pull-happy approach has led to weak groundouts to the left side.

Cora wants Hernández to be a bit more aggressive in the strike zone and is encouraging Hernández to swing at first pitch more. That’s nothing new. The Red Sox manager likes bruisers at the top of his order, dating to his days with the Houston Astros. George Springer, the team’s leadoff hitter at the time, was aggressive on the first pitch, putting the opposing team on the defense from the start. Cora brought that philosophy over to the Red Sox in 2018. And while Mookie Betts preferred not to swing at the first pitch, his supreme talent and bat-to-ball skills enabled him to go deep into counts and still find success.

Cora, who is one of Hernández’s biggest supporters, believes he is on the path to finding his groove based on one at-bat in the seventh Thursday when Hernández grounded out to Trey Mancini at first.

“[Hernández] was talking about it,” Cora explained. “He saw the ball well. He was just late on it. And I’m like, ‘Well, maybe that’s a good sign because he didn’t jump out and roll over.’ ”

A spring in their step

The Red Sox have scored 33 runs during their four-game winning streak. They have also hit .333 as a club with a .381 on-base percentage, .542 slugging, and a .923 OPS. The team has belted five homers in that span . . . J.D. Martinez is the first Red Sox player and fifth big leaguer with at least one extra-base hit in each of a team’s first seven games . . . Garrett Richards will take the ball Saturday, looking to bounce back after allowing six runs in two-plus innings of work against the Orioles Sunday. Dating to last year, three of Richards’s last six starts have been two innings or less. The Orioles will start lefthander Bruce Zimmermann . . . This is only the second time the Sox have started a season with a losing streak of three or more games then followed it with a winning streak of four or more contests . . . With his 328th appearance, Matt Barnes passed Cy Young for eighth among pitchers in Sox history.

