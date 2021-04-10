Names of Deshaun Watson’s accusers to be revealed after judges rulings

Two judges in Houston ruled Friday that 13 of the 22 women who have sued Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, alleging he harassed and assaulted them during massages, must disclose their names. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, will file motions seeking the remaining nine accusers must also disclose their identities, according to an email from spokeswoman for Hardin. The decisions came in two separate hearings Friday morning in local courts in Harris County, Texas. Joined by several female attorneys from his firm, Hardin and Watson’s legal team offered his first extensive public comments in defense of their client, who they portrayed as a victim of false accusations, some made by women who engaged in consensual sex acts during massages they are now claiming were coerced. The 22 women have accused Watson of committing a variety of lewd acts during massages, ranging from inappropriate remarks and exposing himself to, in two cases, forcing women to perform oral sex. Houston police and the NFL have both opened investigations into the allegations, which Watson has denied. Tony Buzbee, attorney for the women, said in a statement Friday that his clients are ready to publicly attach their names to their allegations.

Phillip Adams’ brain to be tested

The brain of Phillip Adams — the former NFL player who killed a South Carolina physician, three family members and a repairman before fatally shooting himself — will be tested for a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes and has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders, according to a news report. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast told McClatchy Newspapers that she had gotten approval from Adams’ family for the procedure to be included as part of his autopsy, which will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.