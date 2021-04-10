Natick puts it all on the line, dominates on both sides to beat rival Wellesley

The Redhawks offensive and defensive lines dominated throughout, holding Wellesley to negative rushing yards through three quarters and springing workhorse running back Jalyn Aponte for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Sixth-ranked Natick turned in a complete effort Friday night against Bay State Conference rival Wellesley for a 42-14 victory, moving to 4-0 with one game left on its schedule.

“Obviously [Wellesley was] banged up and we were healthy,” Natick coach Mark Mortarelli said. “[The Raiders] have some weapons. It’s a rivalry game and they always get up for us, and we get up for them. But our defensive line was great tonight and our linebackers tackled well.”

When Natick got into trouble, senior quarterback Will Lederman (12-for-18 passing, 214 yards, 3 TDs; 110 rushing yards, TD) saved the day.

The Bentley commit converted four third downs and three fourth downs, including a 57-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-inches midway through the third quarter. On the first of his two touchdown passes to senior Nick Ofodile, Lederman checked with the sideline for an audible, and wound up hitting his teammate wide open for a 47-yard score to make it 21-7 shortly before halftime.

“That’s the type of thing you can do with a three-year starter at quarterback,” Mortarelli said. “Will made a couple of great plays with his mind tonight. When we had a bad play call he got us out of it. When he’s clicking on all cylinders, throwing and running, he’s fun to watch.”

Now Natick turns its attention to a season finale next Thursday night against Thanksgiving rival Framingham in a matchup that was postponed from its original date on March 19 because of COVID protocols. While the Flyers (3-1) are also talented this year, the Redhawks are looking to reach another level in their final opportunity to don the pads this spring.

“That’s the thing about a shortened season,” Lederman said. “We’d just be starting our first game or finishing preseason. Now for us, offensively, we’re really getting where we need to be. We’re not all the way there yet, but I think we can get even better.”