Strong second-half defensive effort helps Lincoln-Sudbury zero in on Dual County League championship

“The kids responded,” Lincoln-Sudbury coach Jim Girard said after his squad improved to 5-0. “A-B has one hell of a team with some dynamic flares on offense that made some big plays. It was a matter of making sure we got back to the basics and fundamentals, and the kids responded.”

SUDBURY — After a first half that had the makings of so many classic high-scoring clashes with archrival Acton-Boxborough from the past, fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury buckled down defensively in the second half to preserve a 28-21 win and clinch the Dual County League title Friday night.

Jack Malone, trying to evade an Acton-Boxborough defender in the second quarter, later scored the winning touchdown for Lincoln-Sudbury.

A-B (4-1) took a 21-14 lead late in the first half when Sean Kelly hooked up with Jed Hoggard, to his back shoulder, at the back line for a 13-yard touchdown. But L-S tied it up just before the break when junior quarterback Riley O’Connell led a 69-yard scoring drive, capped with a 5-yard plunge from Gordon Gozdeck (13 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs).

Lincoln-Sudbury's Nolan O'Brien (11) celebrates as teammate Zach Lucchini outraces the Acton-Boxborough defense on his way to the end zone. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

The Warriors took the lead for good with just under seven minutes left.

O’Connell bought himself some time flushing to his right and found Zach Lucchini cuttingacross to the sideline. The senior receiver broke free of an arm tackle and escaped 40 yards down into the red zone, setting up Jack Malone’s 5-yard jet sweep two plays later for the 28-21 lead.

“That was a hell of a play. And Riley did a nice job extending the play with his legs,” Girard said of O’Connell, who wields impressive arm strength. “That’s what he can do. He’s not a burner as far as a runner, but he’s very smart, he’s intelligent, he knows how to find space, knows how to evade, sidestep, he does a lot of nice things.”

A third-down blitz off the edge from Collin Murphy dropped Kelly for a loss to set up a long fourth down, in which A-B failed to convert a hook-and-ladder play to keep their hopes alive.

