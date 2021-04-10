Vancouver Canucks can resume play Friday

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade that also involves the Detroit Red Wings. Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit. The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard’s $4.25 million salary-cap hit and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning. Savard, a 30-year-old pending free agent, was one of the most sought-after players ahead of the NHL trade deadline Monday.

The NHL said the Vancouver Canucks will reopen team facilities Sunday and resume play Friday after a COVID-19 outbreak in which 21 players and four staff members tested positive for the virus. The Canucks’ next game will be their first since March 24. They still have 19 players on the league’s COVID protocol list. Vancouver general manager Jim Benning said Friday he was optimistic his team would still be able to complete the shortened, 56-game season. With schedule changes, the Canucks, who are not in playoff contention, will need to play six consecutive days and eight of nine to get to 56 games by May 16.

Sabres’ Montour sent to Panthers

The Florida Panthers addressed losing Aaron Ekblad to a season-ending injury by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. The last-place Sabres continued selling off assets by acquiring a third-round draft pick in what is not expected to be their final move before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. The Sabres traded veteran Eric Staal to Montreal last month, and are in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract. Montour is a pending unrestricted free-agent completing a one-year, $3.85 million contract. The Panthers add a two-way defenseman to a lineup that lost its top blueliner in Ekblad, who will miss 12 weeks after having surgery on March 30 to repair a broken left leg …The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk gives NHL-leading Colorado some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer. Dubnyk has 26 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience during his career … The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association postponed its Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis this weekend after one of its teams was exposed to COVID-19. The PWHPA did not provide details on which team was exposed or the number of players. The two-game stop was in partnership with the NHL’s Blues, and was to be the association’s third event over the past six weeks … Brent Sutter, the former NHL star who coached the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames, quit as coach of the Western Hockey League team he owns. Sutter has run the Red Deer Rebels in Alberta for 20 seasons and coached them for 15. He remains the club’s president and general manager.

Soccer

Sweden snaps US women’s winning streak

The United States women’s national soccer team had its 16-match winning streak snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Carli Lloyd’s 300th national team appearance. Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick pulled the United States even in the 87th in Stockholm. The draw extended the US team’s unbeaten streak to 38 games. Rapinoe’s goal was her sixth this year to lead the team. The Americans have not lost a match since January 2019, when they fell to France. Their 16-game winning streak was the third longest in team history.

Revolution end preseason with tie

The Revolution wrapped up the preseason with a 3-3 draw against host Los Angeles FC. New England took 2-0 lead on goals by Adam Buksa and Matt Polster. LAFC pulled level with goals from Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela, before Buksa drew a penalty, which Carles Gil converted in the 61st minute to put New England back in front. The contest finished in a draw as LAFC’s Eddie Segura tallied the equalizer in the 84th minute. New England ended the preseason with a 2-1-2 record.

Home sweet again for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stoppage-time goal earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over Aston Villa as the soon-to-be-deposed champions ended their six-match losing run at Anfield in the English Premier League. Mohamed Salah’s 57th-minute equalizer from close range, which canceled out the opening goal from Ollie Watkins, was Liverpool’s first goal in open play at Anfield in 2021 … American international Christian Pulisic scored twice for Chelsea in its 4-1 win at Crystal Palace that moved the team into fourth place in the Premier League, two points ahead of fifth place Liverpool … Host Manchester City’s march to the Premier League title was halted by a 2-1 loss to 10-man Leeds, with Stuart Dallas scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time for his second goal of the game. City, which is 14 points clear of second-place Manchester United, still requires a maximum of 11 points … Real Madrid continued its impressive run on Saturday, going top of the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over Barcelona in what may have been Lionel Messi’s last league clásico. The result ended Barcelona’s six-match winning streak in the league. Messi, who reached seven straight clásicos without a goal, has his contract with Barcelona ending this season.

Tennis

Sonego, Djere reach Sardegna final

Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded American Taylor Fritz, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, to reach Sunday’s final of the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Sardinia. He will play Laslo Djere of Serbia, who dominated Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-2, 6-0, in the other semifinal … Veronikia Kudermetova of Russia and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro will play for their first WTA title Sunday in the Volvo Car Open championship in Charleston, S.C. Kudermetova, the 15th seed, rolled past Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3, and unseeded Kovinic ousted Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-2.

Auto racing

Xfinity race finish delayed

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway lasted 91 laps Friday night before rain that delayed the start returned midway through the second stage. Brandon Jones was leading when the caution flag flew and, after two laps, it became a red flag as the cars were brought onto pit road and covered. NASCAR postponed the conclusion until 12:25 p.m. Sunday. The field will remain frozen and the cars impounded until the race resumes.

Miscellany

First woman jockey wins Grand National

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Great Britain’s grueling Grand National horse race, breaking down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports. Blackmore, a 31-year-old Irishwoman, rode Minella Times to a landmark victory at odds of 11-1 in the 173rd edition of the famous steeplechase at Aintree in Liverpool, northwest England … Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., son of NBA great Scottie Pippen, has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open. He ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game … Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday’s game at Charlotte, with a right ankle sprain … Primoz Roglic won his second Tour of Basque Country cycling title, He was second to Frenchman David Gaudu in the sixth stage to clinch overall victory, finishing 52 seconds in front of Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard in Madrid … The curling world championship playoffs are on hold because of a positive COVID-19 test result inside the bubble set up for a series of events in Calgary, Alberta. The World Curling Federation said Saturday’s match between the United States and Switzerland was postponed. The winner was to play Sweden in the semifinals. The Canadian curling federation said the asymptomatic positive test did not involve a competitor on any of the playoff teams.















