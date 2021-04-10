Xaverian remains undefeated with win over Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep

Xaverian (4-0) will take on top-ranked Catholic Memorial (3-0) for the Catholic Conference title this coming Saturday in West Roxbury.

It wasn’t their traditional Thanksgiving rivalry game when fourth-ranked Xaverian and No. 10 St. John’s Prep renewed their rivalry acquaintances Saturday, but a 35-14 win for the visiting Hawks felt just as good in April.

DANVERS — There was no packed house with fans lining the fences on both sides, no turkeys in the oven, and shorts and T-shirts replaced the usual layers needed for November football.

”It’s still a rival and it’s still a championship game,” Xaverian coach Al Fornaro said when asked just how different beating Prep (2-3) was compared to a ‘normal’ year.

“We have five Catholic Conference games, if you win those five you’re champions, so we needed to take care of business and we played well.”

Xaverian blocked a Prep field goal on the first drive of the game, then seized a 7-0 lead when Tom Garland capped an 11-play march with a 4-yard run.

Late in the first quarter, the Hawks went up 14-0 when Michael Oates took a punt return 72 yards into the end zone.

The Eagles recovered a muffed punt at the Xaverian 11 to open the second quarter but turned the ball over on downs when the Hawks came up with their first of two goal-line stands.

St. John’s Prep finally got on the board with 1:53 left in the half on an 8-yard touchdown run from James Guy, making it 14-7 at the break. Xaverian pushed the lead to 21-7 early in the third quarter on a 7-yard TD run by quarterback Michael Berluti. The Eagles responded with an impressive 11-play drive to the goal line, but couldn’t punch it in.

Just seven seconds into the fourth quarter, Xaverian junior Joe Kelcourse (20 carries, 164 yards) ripped off a 21-yard touchdown run for the 28-7 lead.

Prep responded with a 33-yard touchdown reception by Jackson Delaney, but Kelcourse answered with a 51-yard touchdown run. One final interception by Henry Fleckner sealed it for the Hawks.

”When you’re playing Prep it’s always a big game,” said Berluti, who was 9-of-18 passing for 153 yards and rushed for 39 more. “Thanksgiving or not, it’s always great to play against them and always great to get a W against them, for sure.”