Companies discuss halting donations and investments to fight voting bills

Executives from major airlines, retailers and manufacturers - plus at least one owner of a National Football League team - talked about ways to show that they opposed the legislation, including by halting donations to politicians who support the bills and delaying investments in states that pass the restrictive measures, according to one of the organizers of the gathering, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale University management professor.

WASHINGTON - More than 100 chief executives and corporate leaders gathered online Saturday to discuss taking new action to combat the state voting bills being considered across the country, including the one recently signed into law in Georgia.

The meeting represents an intensification of Corporate America's advocacy against such measures, a sign that their opposition to the laws did not end with the fight against the bill passed last month in Georgia.

It also came days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned that firms should "stay out of politics" - echoing a view shared by many conservative politicians and setting up potential further conflicts between Republican leaders and the heads of some of America's largest firms. This month, former president Donald Trump called for conservatives to boycott Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Citigroup, ViacomCBS, UPS, Major League Baseball and other companies after they opposed a new law in Georgia that critics say will make it more difficult for poorer voters and voters of color to cast ballots.

The online call between corporate executives on Saturday "shows they are not intimidated by the flak. They are not going to be cowed," Sonnenfeld said. "They felt very strongly that these voting restrictions are based on a flawed premise and are dangerous."

Representatives from companies such as Starbucks, LinkedIn, Levi Strauss and Boston Consulting Group were included on the weekend’s Zoom call, Sonnenfeld said.