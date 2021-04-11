Four-alarm fire destroys West Newbury home

Fire crews from northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire responded to a 4-alarm fire that destroyed a single family home in West Newbury Saturday afternoon, officials said.
West Newbury fire crews responded to a report of a lawnmower fire at 2 Reeds Lane at 12:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find one side of the house and a deck engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, the department said in a press release.
Multiple alarms were quickly sounded. Firefighters from Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland Merrimac, Newbury and Newburyport , and Newburyport responded to the scene.
Crews from Haverhill and Salisbury, as well as Newton, N.H. and Plaistow, N.H. provided coverage at stations, the release said.
Residents were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported, the release said. The scene was cleared by 3:35 p.m. and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer praised the efforts of all departments involved. “Thanks to their immediate and efficient response, we were able to quickly knock down the flames,” he said.
The fire remains under investigation.
