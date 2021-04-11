Four-alarm fire destroys West Newbury home

Fire crews from northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire responded to a 4-alarm fire that destroyed a single family home in West Newbury Saturday afternoon, officials said.

West Newbury fire crews responded to a report of a lawnmower fire at 2 Reeds Lane at 12:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find one side of the house and a deck engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, the department said in a press release.

Multiple alarms were quickly sounded. Firefighters from Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland Merrimac, Newbury and Newburyport , and Newburyport responded to the scene.